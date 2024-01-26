NBA Hall of Famer Upset Damian Lillard Gets All-Start Nod Over Knicks Star

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson came close to becoming an NBA All-Star starter for the East. But fan votes broke the tie between him and Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard.

“Oh wow,” New York high school legend Kenny Smith reacted on “Inside the NBA” on TNT after the announcement of the All-Star starters. But his former Houston Rockets teammate and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley went off, lamenting Brunson’s snub.

“I’m never gonna show throw shade at Dame Lillard,” Barkley said. “I love him as a person and as a player, but I would have loved to see Jalen Brunson be a starter. I said this last year, I can’t believe what a great player he’s turned into.”

Barkley called Brunson’s arrival in New York “the greatest free agent signing.”

“What Jalen Brunson has [done] for the Knicks, he made the New York Knicks relevant for the first time since Patrick Ewing — plain and simple,” he added.

"I would have love to see Jalen Brunson as a starter…he made the Knicks relevant for the first time since Patrick Ewing." Chuck's reaction to Jalen Brunson not being named an All-Star starter pic.twitter.com/kK2Y3uM0sA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 26, 2024

Brunson proved that once again on Thursday, January 25, as he led the Knicks’ rout of the defending champion Denver Nuggets 122-84 at Madison Square Garden.

Brunson scored 21 points in 26 minutes. For the season, he’s averaging 26.5 points and 6.4 assists while shooting 42.4% from 3, all career highs.

Lillard, who will start in the All-Star for the first time in eight appearances, is averaging 25.3 points and 6.8 assists but is only hitting 34.7% of his 3s, the third-lowest mark of his career.

Brunson finished 2nd in media votes, 3rd in player votes and 5th in fan votes among all Eastern Conference’s guards. Lillard, on the other hand, placed 3rd in fan votes, 4th in player votes and 5th in media votes.

Lillard amassed 2,236,969 fan votes to Brunson’s 1,452,519.

Quentin Grimes Reacts to Trade Rumors

Quentin Grimes, the subject of trade rumors, finally broke his silence as the Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards and the Utah Jazz have registered interest in him, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

“I’ve kind of been in trade rumors since my rookie year. So I just try to come in every day, do my job, be professional,” Grimes told SNY. “Every time I step on the court, just give it 100%. Rumors are going to happen. I just step on the court and try to do everything to help this team win.”

Grimes scored 19 points in 23 minutes against the Nuggets, his most minutes since a 24-minute stint and a similar scoring output in their 128-92 road win over the Philadelphia 76ers on January 5.

Knicks’ Interest in Dejounte Murray Has Cooled Off

According to Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto, the Knicks are not as high as before on Dejounte Murray after acquiring OG Anunoby.

“I’ve touched on the Knicks as another team that was in the hunt for Murray. That has cooled off,” Scotto wrote on January 25. “New York currently feels the asking price for Murray is a bit too high right now. It’s one thing for a first-round pick, the expiring contract of Evan Fournier and Quentin Grimes. That package has been kicked around. But that extra first-round pick Atlanta is looking for hasn’t been something that New York has an appetite to move at this point.”

After their resounding win over the reigning NBA champion, the Knicks have improved to 11-2 since the Anunoby trade.