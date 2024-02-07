Raptors Want to Expand Bruce Brown Trade With Knicks: Report

A new wrinkle emerged on the New York Knicks‘ pursuit of Bruce Brown.

According to SNY’s Knicks insider Ian Begley, the Toronto Raptors are looking to expand the trade framework.

“I was told that one iteration and talks had Toronto adding Chris Boucher to a Bruce Brown package. I don’t know [what] the Knicks thought about that,” Begley said on the “The Putback” on February 7.

The 31-year-old Boucher is the last remnant of the Raptors championship team in 2019. He is due for $11.75 million this season and $10.8 million next season.

In this trade framework, the Knicks need to add more salaries on top of Evan Fournier’s expiring $18.8 million salary to make it work. It is unknown if the Raptors still require a draft compensation in this iteration where they are essentially dumping Boucher using Brown.

Quentin Grimes Not Part of Bruce Brown Trade Talks

According to The Athletic’s Fred Katz, Quentin Grimes will not be part of the outgoing Knicks package in a potential Brown trade.

“The Knicks have spoken with the Toronto Raptors about Bruce Brown, league sources have said, but [Quentin] Grimes hasn’t been part of those conversations. Instead, discussions have centered around Evan Fournier and draft compensation for Brown,” Katz reported on February 6.

The Knicks might hold on to Quentin Grimes a little longer, according to New York Post’s Stefan Bondy.

“Per a source familiar with the situation, it has become increasingly likely the Knicks, hit by injuries and with their depth tested, keep Grimes past the deadline,” Bondy wrote on February 6. “And if necessary, they can deal him in the summer. Grimes is eligible for a contract extension before next season. The Mavericks showed interest, but their package was quickly turned down by the Knicks, a source said.”

Grimes is currently out with a sprained knee and has missed the Knicks’ last three games. He is listed out again in the Knicks’ next game right after Thursday’s trade deadline against the Mavericks.

Knicks Discussed Trading for Alec Burks

The Knicks have discussed bringing back Alec Burks, a Tom Thibodeau favorite, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski,

“The Knicks have been an active team,” Wojnarowski said on “NBA Today” on February 7. “They wanted to improve, especially their bench scoring at the deadline. I don’t think that’s changed with the group of injuries they have right now. I think there’s an expectation that these all players are going to get back in relatively short order.

But they’ve certainly built a big cushion in the standings with how well they played. But certainly players like Alec Burks in Detroit — that’s been a conversation for the Knicks [and] for some other contenders who can get him with some draft assets.”

Burks is a cheaper trade option for the Knicks compared to Brown.

But the problem is the Pistons are reluctant to trade Burks.

“Veterans Bogdanović and Alec Burks continue to have strong interest around the league, per league sources, but Detroit is still leaning toward keeping both unless an offer featuring good picks and/or solid players comes to the table,” The Athletic’s James Edwards III wrote on February 5.

Burks averaged 12.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in two seasons with the Knicks, including their playoff run under Thibodeau.