Chris Paul Sounds Off on Former Knicks Star Carmelo Anthony

The old guard of the NBA is slowly being ushered out of the league, and former New York Knicks superstar Carmelo Anthony is just the latest example of that.

Anthony, best known for his days with the Nuggets and Knicks, played last season for the Los Angeles Lakers, and while he was productive he hasn’t been able to latch onto a team this year.

There was some chatter about him possibly joining the Knicks for this season, but that never happened. Speaking after the blowout loss to the Knicks, Suns point guard Chris Paul spoke about Anthony, and hoped he was able to find a landing spot in the league soon so he can go out on his own terms.

Paul Sounds Off on Melo

Last year for the Lakers, Anthony averaged 13.3 points per game on 44.1 percent shooting, so it’s clear he’s still got something left in the tank. However, that hasn’t been enough for him to find a team, and him being 38 might have a little to do with that.

Despite that, Paul thinks he should find a place in the league, and while the Knicks seemed to have shut the door on a reunion, there could still be a team out there who could use his services.

“Melo is one of the best to ever to play the game,” Paul said. “I’m obviously biased and hope he’s in the league soon because somebody of that caliber, with that ability, with the heart that he has, and the stuff he’s done for the game — he should be able to walk off the court when he’s ready.”

Lately, we’ve been seeing more and more players, even some of the best of all time, leave the league without much fanfare. Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony were both on active rosters last season, but now Howard is playing overseas and Anthony is getting tributes while sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden.

Both players still have something left to provide for a team, but it seems like both of them have been moved on from whether they wanted it to happen or not.

What Teams Could Use Anthony?

With all of the injuries the Knicks were going through, including one to Obi Toppin, there was some chatter about them possibly reuniting with Anthony. Newsday’s Steve Popper quickly put an end to those rumors.

“Unlike the Phil Jackson era, when the front office tried to run Anthony out of town, his long-time agent, Rose, is running the show,” Popper wrote. “His son, Kyan, is playing ball locally at Christ the King High School. So could he make one last farewell run through Madison Square Garden? Probably not. Anthony has been without a job this season, the second time this has happened to him in recent years. The first time, he resurrected his career in Portland and then helped out the Lakers. But based on one Knicks source, the indications are that Anthony would not fit the style the Knicks are trying to play — namely defense.”

This would seemingly leave Anthony with few other options. While he didn’t help the Lakers make the playoffs, signing again with Los Angeles could seemingly make sense as shooting is something the team currently lacks. However, they might want to avoid adding another aging vet to the roster. They are also struggling again with the services of Anthony Davis, and it’s unlikely that adding a 38-year-old to the roster would be the spark they need.

Other than them, it’s slim picking for the former superstar, and that could be a big part of why he finds himself sitting at home instead of on an active roster.