Knicks Urged to Former 20 PPG Scorer as Mitchell Robinson Replacement

After missing the playoffs, the New York Knicks could have a few new names on the roster next season in an effort to claw their way back into the competitive Eastern Conference.

One player who might not be along for the ride in the near future is Mitchell Robinson. Although Robinson is a solid player who can provide a lot to the team when healthy, it’s his health that has made him a bit unreliable.

Another problem the Knicks face is a bit of a logjam at the center position with Nerlens Noel, Jericho Sims and Taj Gibson, if he returns, all fighting for minutes there. Coupled with Robinson’s new contract, New York might feel it’s best if he finds a new home elsewhere.

In the event that this happens, there are a few different names the Knicks could go after as a potential replacement. The Houston Rockets’ Christian Wood is a name that comes to mind and he could fit right in with the team.

Christian Wood to the Knicks

With today’s NBA moving more and more to the three-point line, it’s important to fill you team with shooters, and that even applies to the center position. Names you couldn’t imagine shooting threes at the beginning of their careers like Serge Ibaka and Brook Lopez can now hit those shots.

Wood is a player who can finish close to the basket and shoot the ball from deep, as evidenced by his 21 points-per-game season in his first year with the Rockets. Sports Illustrated’s Grant Afseth makes the case for the Knicks acquiring the athletic big man, arguing floor spacing could be important.

“For the Knicks, the justification for the trade comes down to their preference for the center position,” he wrote. “They will soon have to deal with the pending restricted free agency of Mitchell Robinson. If they would rather have a floor-spacing threat at the five next to Julius Randle, it could be intriguing to acquire a shooting threat like Wood.”

Having more shooting isn’t a bad thing, and the Rockets might give up Wood for the right price. A trade that would work is Cam Reddish and Kemba Walker. Walker would subsequently be bought out and the Rockets would be able to roll the dice on Reddish and see if he can develop.

Would the Knicks Give Up So Soon?

A hangup in a trade like this would be the fact the Knicks have to give up on Reddish almost as soon as they got him.

Due to not being able to crack the rotation and then an injury, Reddish has hardly suited up for the Knicks. There are reports that Tom Thibodeau wasn’t on board with a trade in the first place, and that could have resulted in Reddish’s inability to get minutes.

While he is RJ Barrett’s former Duke teammate, it doesn’t seem like that will factor in all that much into whether he stays on the team this summer or if he’s shipped elsewhere. There will certainly be other teams willing to take a chance on him in the event he is made available.

READ NEXT: Knicks’ Choice of Targets Sends Strong Message About Team’s Plans