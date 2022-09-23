MSG Analyst Keeping a Close Eye on Disgruntled Knicks Wing

After missing out on the postseason last year for the 17th time since the turn of the century, the New York Knicks are looking to make it back to the big dance with a strong showing in 2022-23.

Of course, for them to accomplish this goal it will require an “all hands on deck” mentality, meaning guys at the top of the rotation must be completely in sync with those stationed near or at the bottom, and vice versa.

And while New York’s headliner talents in RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Jalen Brunson are garnering the overwhelming majority of attention as we approach October 19’s tip-off against Memphis, an MSG Analyst is making it publicly known that his focus this year will primarily be on fourth-year wing, Cam Reddish.

In a Facebook post from September 20, Alan Hahn discussed how Reddish is a player that he’s “going to watch more closely than any other” during this upcoming season, citing his captivating physical tools and the fact that he’s entering a contract year as the main reasons why.

“He’s 23 years old now. He’s in the last season of his rookie deal, which means he’s literally playing for his future. If there’s ever a time for him to show up in the best shape of his life, in the best mindset and determined to take jobs and command playing time, it would be now,” Hahn wrote.

“Ask any scout and they’ll tell you, Cam is an enigma. All the physical tools to be a prototype wing in today’s game and yet there’s something missing. Something inconsistent.”

That “missing” aspect of his game is his lacking work ethic, Hahn would later state.

Reddish Showed Flashes With Knicks

Though Reddish’s tenure with the New York Knicks has not necessarily been all that successful, as he played in only 15 games and posted sub-par averages of 6.1 points and 1.4 rebounds, Hahn believes that the former lottery pick did show some promise in his minimal showings before going down for the season with a shoulder injury.

“…to be fair, Cam missed the last two months of the season with a shoulder injury, which came at the worst time: a game after his best performance as a Knick: 17 points in 25 minutes against the Clippers on March 7. With injuries and needs in the lineup, it seemed like he was finally going to get minutes.”

After being deemed a five-star recruit and as one of the top prospects coming out of high school, Reddish committed to Duke University where he posted 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

His collegiate stint would only last for one season, as he would enter the 2019 NBA Draft where he’d go on to be selected 10th overall by the Hawks.

Considering his underwhelming averages of 10.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.1 steals coupled with the fact that Atlanta essentially gave up on him after just two and a half seasons, it’s no secret that Cam Reddish’s professional career has not been as luxurious as many had expected it would be.

However, in a “make or break” year four, perhaps the highly-touted prospect can finally find a way to break onto the scene.

Alan Hahn certainly seems to think he has a chance.

Knicks Are Making Roster Adjustments

With training camps set to open in less than a week, the New York Knicks are making moves to fine-tune their roster, and roster cutting is the route they seem to be taking as of late.

After having signed both Quinton Rose and M.J. Walker on September 22, just a day later on September 23, the team announced they would be waiving both of them.

Both Rose and Walker played for the Westchester Knicks, New York’s G-League affiliate, last season and appeared on the roster for their Summer League team.

With these moves, New York now has 18 players under contract heading into camp.