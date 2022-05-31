Major Knicks Offseason Trade Target Off the Table: Report

The New York Knicks are looking for upgrades at point guard this season and they have all sorts of options to look at.

While Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell are seemingly unobtainable, that doesn’t mean the Knicks can’t still find somebody else to get. Jalen Brunson has remained a target of the team, but with Mark Cuban coming out and saying he thinks the point guard wants to stay with the Mavericks, that could be another battle for New York.

Another name the Knicks have been linked to is Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton. With the recent emergence of Darius Garland, there were rumors that Sexton could have become a bit expendable. That doesn’t seem to the be the case and while he could still be traded, it has seemingly gotten harder for the Knicks to acquire him.

Don’t Count on Sexton

Sexton was always going to be hard player to acquire since he’s on an affordable contract and the Cavs will still have the ability to match any offer for him once he does become a free agent.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reports the Knicks aren’t likely to make a run for Sexton, but instead other teams will take their swing at him.

“The Knicks are not expected to make a run at Collin Sexton, sources said,” he wrote. “The Cavaliers have interest in keeping him, but finding a salary figure that extends the combo guard’s tenure in Cleveland may be tricky, especially after the Cavs’ 2021-22 success and the team’s growing cap figure. Indiana, Detroit and Washington have all been mentioned as early potential landing spots for Sexton.”

For the Knicks they are now quickly running out of options this offseason, and it hasn’t even properly begun yet. There are still a variety of names left out there for the Knicks to look at like Malcolm Brogdon and D’Angelo Russell, but those will be difficult players for them to land as well.

Don’t Forget the Draft

Outside of blockbuster trades, the Knicks could also look at the upcoming NBA Draft as a way to upgrade their roster. They’d love to land somebody like Jaden Ivey, but unless they find a way to pick inside the Top 5, that seems to be an impossible task for them.

The Knicks are picking 11, and the idea is that they’ll pick the best player available for them at that spot. This isn’t projected to be a draft as deep as previous years, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be able to find an impact player.

One thing that is working against whatever rookie that may be is coach Tom Thibodeau’s insistence on playing his veterans. High draft picks like Obi Toppin and Cam Reddish haven’t been able to get consistent minutes with the Knicks, and that’s with them not even sniffing the playoffs last season.

Perhaps that will all change now as the expectations shift yet again, most youngsters will be able to find playing time. If a new point guard can’t be found, it might be time to give Immanuel Quickley or Miles McBride a real shot at running the show.

