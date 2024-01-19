Knicks Have Competition for Top Trade Target From Eastern Conference Contender

The New York Knicks have another team that’s trying to land one of their top trade targets. According to Chris Haynes of TNT, the Milwaukee Bucks are showing interest in Dejounte Murray.

Milwaukee Bucks are among multiple teams who are registering interest in trading for Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/vlWUIMDPIp — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 19, 2024

New York has made their interest known as Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported the team’s interest.

“Murray has generated a substantial market during preliminary conversations around the league. The Hawks have been considered one of the more aggressive front offices this season, sources said, in terms of teams that have been willing to approach rival executives with actual trade concepts as opposed to general interest in specific players. And at this juncture, to varying degrees, the Lakers, Knicks, Sixers, Heat and Pistons are five suitors expected to engage Atlanta about acquiring Murray over the coming days and weeks before Feb 8.”

While the Bucks have shown interest in trading for Murray, the assets that the Knicks can move are far better. Due to the lack of draft capital that Milwaukee has, the Knicks package would essentially be better if they just added one first-round pick.

For New York, however, they must realize that if they don’t add Murray, there’s a chance another Eastern Conference team does. Allowing him to play with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton would be one of the last things the Knicks want. Milwaukee has already played well against them and if they get any better, it’s tough to imagine they have a chance of beating them in a series.

Knicks Are Looking For Point Guard Depth

As the trade deadline approaches, it’s reported that the New York Knicks are looking for point guard depth. Due to the OG Anunoby trade that sent Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett to the Toronto Raptors, the Knicks have a lack of bench scoring and facilitating.

Fischer added the Knicks’ interest in adding a point guard, but noted how they aren’t certain how Dejounte Murray and Jalen Brunson would fit.

“New York is looking at various avenues to upgrade its point guard depth behind Jalen Brunson, sources said, while the Knicks also continue to evaluate center options because of Mitchell Robinson’s ankle surgery. Although with Murray in favor of a fresh start, according to sources with knowledge of the situation, it seems questionable that adding the former All-Star to pair with another ball-dominant lead guard like Brunson would have much different results than Murray’s partnership with Young.”

Bucks Will Get Outbid by Most Teams

There isn’t a ton to be worried about here for the Knicks if they’re willing to package the necessary assets to land Murray. The Milwaukee Bucks essentially have no assets, so unless the Hawks want Bobby Portis as the main player in a trade, it’s tough to imagine them landing the former All-Star.

However, the same was said about the Bucks when they landed Lillard. They didn’t have many assets then and found a way to get a deal done.

This could help their defense as Murray was an above-average defender with the San Antonio Spurs. He’s struggled some on that side of the ball since arriving in Atlanta, but could return to his old ways on a contending team.