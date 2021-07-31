Cryptic Tweet From Nets PG Feeds Into Knicks Rumors [LOOK]

Few teams’ offseason agendas are more clear than that of the New York Knicks, who are in dire need of an upgrade at the point guard position.

They’ve been tied to a number of different names, including but not excluding: Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder, Kendrick Nunn, Kyle Lowry, and Lonzo Ball.

With all of Derrick Rose, Eflrid Payton, and Frank Ntilikina headed for free agency, look for New York to sign and/or trade for multiple guards this summer.

One other option that’s emerged for the Knicks is also the one closest to home: Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

Coming off of a season where he played just three games due to a torn ACL, the 28-year old is expected to have a huge market once free agency opens up on Monday.

And his latest activity on social media isn’t helping to drive the New York Knicks rumors away, by any means.

Dinwiddie Posts Cryptic Tweet

The point guard position will be the talk of the summer around the NBA.

And given that it’s been arguably the biggest obstacle to the New York Knicks rebuild, you can safely assume that each and every player who has ever played as much as a minute at the position will be linked to the Big Apple.

Cue current Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who is likely headed for a significant deal this summer.

New York’s currently projecting to open free agency with north of $53-million in cap space, so for any player who’s prioritizing money over the fit, location, or title chances, they’ll be an appealing destination.

Not to say that Dinwiddie does, but this much prefaces his recent social media antics.

ESPN insider Bobby Marks posted a graphic on Twitter featuring the Knicks’ current roster, and some options at point guard they’re facing this summer, and the player’s expected salaries:

Dinwiddie then responded with this emoji:

That could be in response to a number of things here, his projected $15-million salary (which is much lower than his reported asking price), or that he’s being linked to the New York Knicks outright.

But regardless, it’s only fueling the fire that is the rumors already reported.

Begley: Dinwiddie ‘Open to Signing With Knicks’

In recent reporting for SNY, Ian Begley went through some of the decisions that the Brooklyn Nets face after their season ended prematurely in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.

When discussing Spencer Dinwiddie’s future with the team, or rather, lack thereof, he mentioned that the point guard could be interested in a contract with the New York Knicks:

Teams gathering intel on Dinwiddie’s free agency expect that he’d be open to signing with the cross-town Knicks, who will have significant cap space in the 2021 offseason.

When healthy, that he can contribute on a winning team, even in a starting capacity, the season prior. Dinwiddie averaged 20.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds in 2019-2020.

That kind of player would undoubtedly be an upgrade over Elfrid Payton, who was exposed on both ends of the ball towards the end of the regular season and in the first round of the playoffs.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau opted to start Derrick Rose for the final three games of the Knicks’ series with the Atlanta Hawks, but even if he returns to New York, he’s best suited coming off the bench.

It’s unlikely the New York Knicks would view Spencer Dinwiddie as the top candidate, but if other options like Kyle Lowry and Lonzo Ball don’t pan out, he’d make for a viable consolation prize.

