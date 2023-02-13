Damian Lillard Gets Honest About Cam Reddish Following Knicks Trade

At this year’s trade deadline, the New York Knicks opted to ship former lottery-selected talent Cam Reddish to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for a package headlined by veteran wing, Josh Hart.

Though underutilized during his year-long tenure in the Big Apple, upon his arrival in Rip City the 23-year-old managed to come across a rather significant role during his first official game as a member of the Blazers on February 10, as he was slotted into the starting lineup in their bout against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Following the contest, Portland’s star point guard Damian Lillard was asked what his initial impressions were of Reddish’s debut game with the team, and, in response, he spoke glowingly about his new teammate.

“I thought he played well. He took what was there. I think his ability is clear. You know, we’ve seen him since he was in high school (and) college. You know the talent is there. He’s got good size, (he’s) a capable shooter, (he’s) a good athlete. He can handle and (he’s) a good defender. You know he has all the tools to be a really good player, and you want to see him put it together. But I think tonight, for it being his first game, I thought he played well,” Lillard told reporters.

Lillard would continue by stating that it’s clear Reddish has serious potential in his game, and that it’s now Portland’s job “to try and get it out of him.”

Reddish would finish off his debut with a solid stat-line of 11 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists on 57.1% shooting from the floor and 40.0% shooting from deep in 17 minutes of action.

Reddish Dishes on Leaving Knicks

Reddish addressed the media in his first post-game presser as a member of the Trail Blazers and, during the media session, he was asked by a reporter if he was “excited” that he moved on from the Knicks to join on with Portland.

In response, the forward was outwardly jubilant when discussing his recent change of scenery.

“If I could explain to you, like, how it felt I would but I can’t because it just felt that good. It’s been a long time since I’ve had a feeling like that, you know what I mean, so it felt great,” Reddish said.

Cam Reddish on: —Reaching potential in Portland: "just being free mentally, it's a huge difference" —Why it didn't happen in ATL & NY: "I don't know" —Being traded to Blazers: "If I could explain to you how it felt, I would…long time since I had a feeling like that…exciting” pic.twitter.com/z5uKXKxTp4 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 11, 2023

Reddish would note that, unlike his experiences while playing with the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks, now with the Blazers he feels that “it’s just more free, like, mentally” which he states is a “huge difference” when compared to his previous two stops in the association.

Richard Jefferson Makes Bold Knicks Prediction

Though Cam Reddish and his new Portland teammates may be excited about the recent transaction that took place, many have been extremely vocal about the positive impacts that could be coming the Knicks’ way with their newly acquired wing, Josh Hart now in tow.

In particular, former NBA forward and 2016 champion Richard Jefferson went on record stating in a February 9 tweet that the addition of the 27-year-old may prove to be enough to thrust New York into the second round of the postseason this year.

“Josh Hart IMO is a piece that can help you get to the 2nd rd,” Richard Jefferson tweeted.

Josh Hart IMO is a piece that can help you get to the 2nd rd @nyknicks — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) February 9, 2023

The Knicks have made the playoffs on just seven occasions since the turn of the century and, throughout this span, have made it to the semifinals only twice, with their last appearance having come in 2013.