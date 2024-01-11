Knicks, Wizards Had Dialogue for Potential Big Man Trade: Insider

The New York Knicks have looked at Washington Wizards big man Daniel Gafford after they lost Mitchell Robinson to an ankle injury that required surgery.

“On a minor level, the Knicks had been looking at backup big options. There are guys on the market right now like Daniel Gafford in Washington who I’ve definitely heard the Knicks had a dialogue with Washington about,” Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer said on the January 11 episode of the “No Cap Room” podcast.

Fischer also added Orlando Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. as a name to keep an eye on, although he did not have confirmation if the New York and Orlando did talk about him.

However, with the news of the NBA denying the Knicks’ application for a $7.8 million Disabled Player Exception on Robinson’s injury, Fischer believes it would factor into the Knicks’ appetite to go after Gafford.

“I would think that probably diminishes their aggression to go really try to spend capital on a top-tier reserve big man,” Fischer said.

The 25-year-old Gafford is on the first season of a $40 million, three-year extension he signed with the Wizards last summer. He is averaging 10.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks this season as Washington’s starting center.

Gafford had six points, 12 rebounds, three assists with one steal and one block against Isaiah Hartenstein during Washington’s 121-105 loss to the Knicks on January 6.

Isaiah Hartenstein Flourishes in Mitchell Robinson’s Absence

In Robinson’s absence, his backup Isaiah Hartenstein, who is also his best friend on the team, has stepped up.

Hartenstein had been producing solid numbers: 10.6 rebounds, 8.2 points and 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.8 blocks filling in as the Knicks’ starting center.

During the Knicks’ current five-game winning streak, Hartenstein went up to another level, averaging 13.6 rebounds, 9.4 points, 2.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.6 blocks.

Hartenstein had the best net rating among all Knicks players since the calendar flipped to 2024. Over their last five games, Hartenstein is plus-125.

“[I’ve learned] That I can play this role. I’ve always had the confidence that I could play but I was never really in that situation. Before I finished games but now I’m consistently playing 30-plus minutes,” Hartenstein said after an epic performance against Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert that ignited their hot streak.

Hartenstein is set to become an unrestricted free agent which puts the Knicks in a tricky situation in the offseason. Robinson is on the second season of a $60 million, four-year deal.

When both are healthy, the Knicks have one of the top center rotations in the league.

“There’s optimism that Robinson can return from ankle surgery to play late in the regular season. [The] Knicks could be getting back one of the league’s best defensive centers,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on January 10.

Knicks Eye Hawks’ Underutilized Wing

Aside from the Knicks’ interest in Atlanta Hawks’ Dejounte Murray, they are also eyeing their second-year wing AJ Griffin.

“In other Atlanta news, the Bulls, Rockets and Knicks have expressed interest in AJ Griffin, who has fallen out of the rotation under Quin Snyder this season,” Action Network’s Matt Moore wrote on January 10.

After a strong rookie season (8.9 points on 39% 3-point shooting), Griffin was buried underneath the Hawks logjam at shooting guard behind Dejounte Murray and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The 20-year-old Griffin could be a low-cost trade option for the Knicks in case Murray’s price gets too high.