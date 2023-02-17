Knicks Could Add Familiar Face to the Main Roster for Playoff Push: Report

By adding Josh Hart ahead of the trade deadline at the cost of a prospect and a pick, the New York Knicks made it clear that they’re doing what they can to maximize their playoff prospects. And that work continues even now with the team still having openings at the back end of their roster.

To that end, the buyout market is heating up with players like Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love, John Wall, Patrick Beverley, Will Barton and more figuring to be available. However, the Knicks may just make a signing from within before wading into the waters of free agency.

Per a report from HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the team is considering promoting one of its two-way ballers to a full-time spot on the main roster.

Namely, 25-year-old wing DaQuan Jeffries, who has yet to appear in a game for the Big Knicks this season.

Knicks’ Two-Way Wing DaQuan Jeffries Has Made Strong Case for Roster Spot in the G League

Play

DaQuan Jeffries Posts SEASON-HIGH 33 PTS & 11 REB In Win Over Herd The NBA G League is the NBA's official minor league. Fans can get a glimpse at the players, coaches and officials competing to ascend to the NBA's rank. With a record 47 percent of players on start-of-season NBA rosters boasting NBA G League experience when the 2022-23 season tipped off in October, the NBA G… 2023-02-02T04:21:44Z

Scotto floated the possibility that Jeffries could be moving upward on Friday, writing that he’s “under consideration to have this two-way contract converted into a standard contract,” according to league sources. Scotto also added that “Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was impressed by Jeffries dating back to training camp.”

Although Jeffries never logged any game time during camp, he had previously made an impression on the court as part of the Knicks’ summer league squad. And that has been even more true since he caught on with the team’s G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks.

In a combined 32 games between the Showcase Cup and the regular season, Jeffries has averaged 19.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks while shooting 48.6% from the field in the G League.

He hasn’t participated in an actual NBA game since last season when he made three appearances for the Memphis Grizzlies. Also: he never saw more than four minutes of action in a single game.

All told, he’s played in 47 contests in the Association with the Grizz, Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets, averaging 3.8 points and 1.9 boards in 13.7 minutes per contest.

Still, he could be a nice depth piece/insurance policy as the playoff race heats up.

Jericho Sims Could Make Big Splash in Dunk Contest

In preparation for the Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Knicks center Jericho Sims spent some time working with dunking pro Chuck Millan, who has worked with virtually every Contest winner and runner-up in the last decade. And, apparently, the youngster made a big impression on the slam master.

“People are definitely gonna be wowed by him. He’s coming right out of the gate with some stuff that hasn’t happened before. If people don’t know who Jericho Sims is, they’re gonna know on Saturday night who he is,” Millan told the New York Post on Friday.

“What I can say is I’ve been in the dunk business for 20 years now, whether it’s the professional dunkers or NBA guys. Jericho, anything you’ve seen of him, you have no idea how high this kid can really jump… I can honestly say it is the highest I’ve ever seen anyone get over the rim in my life. And that’s saying a lot.”