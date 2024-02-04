Knicks Land $17 Million Guard in Proposed 3 Team Deal with Hawks, Thunder

The New York Knicks‘ true interest in Dejounte Murray will be revealed on February 8. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports on Marc Stein’s “The Stein Line,” two teams have made offers for Murray. Of those two teams, the Knicks were not one of them. Fischer says that the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have made offers to the Atlanta Hawks.

However, with a deal not being done, there is still room for the Knicks to make a player if they believe he will help the team. In a 3-team proposed deal from Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey, the Knicks land Murray and Kenrich Williams from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The final deal would send Dejounte Murray and Kenrich Williams to the Knicks, Evan Fournier, Davis Bertans, a 2024 first-round pick from New York, a 2025 first-round pick from New York (via Milwaukee), and a 2025 first-round pick from Oklahoma City (via Philadelphia) to Atlanta, and Clint Capela and Quentin Grimes to the Thunder. Bailey noted the following on the deal:

“This deal presents the Knicks with a problem similar to what Atlanta has had with Murray. A backcourt with him and Brunson would be small. New York has the additional theoretical problem that Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart are on the roster too.