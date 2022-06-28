Knicks Could Land All-Star Along With Jalen Brunson: Report

With the New York Knicks on the verge of landing their franchise point guard, there’s a chance that a big talent could be coming with him.

Word around the league is the Knicks are expected to land Jalen Brunson in free agency with a four-year deal that would pay at least $100 million. It’s a big payday for the Dallas Mavericks guard, and while he could get offered a deal in that ballpark by the Mavs, it looks like he wants to take on a bigger role in New York.

Interestingly enough, an NBA analyst was floating the idea of the Knicks skipping over Brunson and going after San Antonio Spurs All-Star Dejounte Murray instead. As it turns out, teams around the league believe the Knicks could land him as well as Brunson according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

Why Not Both?

"Teams do not think Jalen Brunson is the last move for the Knicks. Opposing teams see Brunson and Dejounte Murray as an attractive fit in the backcourt." Could the Knicks have another move to make even if they land Brunson? @IanBegley with the latest: https://t.co/O3fF0V5oy6 pic.twitter.com/HnhK2wq1iJ — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) June 28, 2022

In an effort to really bolster their backcourt, the Knicks are believed to be looking at a pair of high-level talents that could be the backcourt of the future.

“Some teams are looking at the bigger landscape here,” Begley said. “They don’t think Jalen Brunson is the last move for the Knicks this offseason … Those teams see the Knicks potentially being active in the trade marketplace. Obviously, Dejounte Murray’s name is out there.”

Murray’s name has been floated as a trade candidate by the Spurs, with the latest rumors linking him to the Atlanta Hawks.

“Opposing teams see Brunson and Murray as a really, really attractive fit in the backcourt.”

Begley adds that the Knicks don’t view Brunson as a franchise-saving type of player, and that’s a fair assessment considering he’s not on the level of somebody like Kyrie Irving, a name that was also linked to New York before he picked up his option with the Brooklyn Nets.

Lineup Could Be Deadly

Will the Knicks look to move Julius Randle this summer to clear cap space? Unlikely.@IanBegley says that the communication between the Knicks and Randle will be open due to his strong relationship with the front office: https://t.co/hIWjVUvfYA pic.twitter.com/TDC2fcws5Z — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) June 24, 2022

With Nerlens Noel, Evan Fournier and Alec Burks being floated as trade candidates to free up the necessary cap space to acquire Brunson, the Knicks might be looking very different next season.

If the Knicks do land Murray, the starting lineup could look something like this:

PG: Dejounte Murray

SG: Jalen Brunson

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Julius Randle

C: Mitchell Robinson

Obviously, the Knicks would need to make a lot of moves to make that happen, but belief around the league makes it seem like it’s a possibility.

While some fans would like to see Randle moved this summer, it doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen. What will have to happen then is a return to form when he was named an All-Star and a member of the All-NBA team. If that happens and the Knicks add Brunson and Murray, then New York might find themselves walking back into the playoffs with ease.

A healthy Derrick Rose will help anchor the bench, something that was definitely missing from last season’s squad. On top of that, if Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, and Cam Reddish (if he sticks around) can develop a little more, the Knicks have a nice squad going into the new year.

