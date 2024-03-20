New York Knicks ‘Dream’ Offseason Target a 3-Time All-NBA Selection

The New York Knicks‘ offseason plans can change within the next month depending on how the remainder of the season goes. If the Knicks get healthy and end up making a run in the playoffs, something that’s not out of the equation, there’s likely a chance of them running it back with the core of Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and OG Anunoby. Anything short of expectations and the Knicks could be interested in changing this core. Of the possible names this offseason, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report views DeMar DeRozan as the Knicks’ dream target.

Bailey has an interesting idea, posing the idea that DeRozan would come off the bench. It’s not out of the question but it’d be something that he’s never done in his career.

“As long as we’re envisioning DeRozan as a reserve scorer in big markets, let’s think about what he could do for the Knicks, too. “There’s plenty of scoring in this team’s starting five with Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, but the second unit could use a bit of an offensive boost, and DeRozan could provide that against backups.” If he’s willing to take a backseat to Brunson and Randle by coming off the bench, it’s the perfect pairing for the Knicks. Adding someone who’s still one of the top scorers in the game against other teams’ second units would be lethal. DeRozan could also close games, so coming off the bench wouldn’t mean too much.