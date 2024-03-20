New York Knicks ‘Dream’ Offseason Target a 3-Time All-NBA Selection

The New York Knicks‘ offseason plans can change within the next month depending on how the remainder of the season goes. If the Knicks get healthy and end up making a run in the playoffs, something that’s not out of the equation, there’s likely a chance of them running it back with the core of Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and OG Anunoby. Anything short of expectations and the Knicks could be interested in changing this core. Of the possible names this offseason, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report views DeMar DeRozan as the Knicks’ dream target.
Bailey has an interesting idea, posing the idea that DeRozan would come off the bench. It’s not out of the question but it’d be something that he’s never done in his career.
“As long as we’re envisioning DeRozan as a reserve scorer in big markets, let’s think about what he could do for the Knicks, too.
“There’s plenty of scoring in this team’s starting five with Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, but the second unit could use a bit of an offensive boost, and DeRozan could provide that against backups.”
If he’s willing to take a backseat to Brunson and Randle by coming off the bench, it’s the perfect pairing for the Knicks. Adding someone who’s still one of the top scorers in the game against other teams’ second units would be lethal.
DeRozan could also close games, so coming off the bench wouldn’t mean too much.
DeRozan Wants to Play for the Knicks
The New York Knicks are a desirable location being in New York City and according to Sam Amick of The Athletic, DeRozan preferred to land with the Knicks or Miami Heat if he was traded at the deadline.
Amick’s December 1, 2023 article gave insight into where he wants to play.
“When it comes to possible destinations, the Heat and Knicks are known to be preferable to DeRozan if he winds up getting moved.”
If that’s the case in free agency again, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him end up with the Knicks this summer.
Knicks Offseason Plans
The New York Knicks will have tough decisions to make in the offseason. Re-signing Anunoby will be their biggest need this offseason, but there’s more to be done from the front office.
Fred Katz of The Athletic reported on January 16 that the Knicks’ long-term plan was to add a star. The Knicks didn’t believe there was a star on the market during the deadline, which ended up being the case. While they landed Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, the Knicks kept all of their tradeable first-round picks.
This would allow them to land a superstar in the offseason by way of a trade. They could also land someone like DeRozan on the free agency market.
“The long-term plan remains to add a star to the core that’s already present, but the organization still does not expect that star, whoever he may be, to become available until this summer at the earliest, league sources tell The Athletic.”