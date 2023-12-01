Knicks Among Preferred Destinations for 6-Time All-Star

The long-awaited era of the New York Knicks as a star destination may have arrived.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Chicago Bulls’ star DeMar DeRozan listed the Knicks as one of his two preferred landing spots as the February trade deadline looms.

“When it comes to possible destinations, the Heat and Knicks are known to be preferable to DeRozan if he winds up getting moved,” according to the Athletic’s Sam Amick.

The 34-year-old DeRozan is the first All-Star to have shown interest in going to New York after team president Leon Rose rebuilt the floundering franchise into a playoff contender.

Fresh from his sixth All-Star berth last year, DeRozan is off to a slow start this season by his standards. His numbers are down across the board, averaging only 21.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 45% shooting.

Despite his age and an uninspiring start this season, DeRozan is still one of the primetime mid-range scorers in the NBA, someone who could have helped the Knicks in their last playoff run.

DeRozan is on the final season of a three-year, $81.9 million contract. The Bulls could be looking to trade him before they lose him for nothing in the offseason. They were far apart on years and salary in their extension talks last summer. Their poor start ramps up an inevitable parting of ways.

“DeMar DeRozan is worth a first in this draft in the 20s since it’s a weak draft, and he’s unrestricted at the end of the season. He can be a third scorer on a winning team. I think he’s got some gas left in the tank,” an NBA executive told Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto.

The Knicks have plenty of draft capital.

Quentin Grimes’ Struggles Continue

As the DeRozan trade rumor heats up, Knicks starting shooting guard Quentin Grimes continued to cool off.

Grimes was held scoreless in the Knicks’ close win — 118-112 — over lowly Detroit Pistons on Thursday, November 30. The third-year swingman missed all of his five attempts from the field as his playing time continued to dwindle amid the slump. He only played 16 minutes.

Donte DiVincenzo, the Knicks free-agent acquisition, outplayed Grimes once again off the bench. DiVincenzo scattered 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from downtown. He added three rebounds, two assists and one block in 23 minutes.

With Grimes struggling, a DeRozan trade could boost the Knicks’ glaring weakness in their starting unit.

Mitchell Robinson’s Kindness

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson went viral with his heartwarming story with his new roommate.

Robinson brought his high school coach, Butch Stockton, with him to New York after his wife passed away in September.

“My wife passed away in September,” Stockton told MSG Network’s Rebecca Haarlow in a courtside interview during the broadcast of the Knicks game against the Pistons at Madison Square Garden.

Robinson helped the team avert a disaster with six points and nine rebounds. But it’s his off-the-court activity that shined on this night.

“When my wife was in the hospital, Mitchell came each day to visit her,” Stockton recounted to Haarlow. “[Robinson] became very close to myself and my wife and after the funeral, Mitchell told everyone that he was gonna bring me to New York with him.”

“He said, ‘Coach there’s no reason you stay down here in Louisiana anymore. You come to New York with me and enjoy yourself and get your mind back straight because you know how much you loved your wife.’”