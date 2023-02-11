Derrick Rose Addresses His Knicks Future Amid Buyout Chatter

One of the more surprising elements of the New York Knicks‘ relatively quiet trade deadline was the lack of movement for veteran point guard and former NBA MVP Derrick Rose.

Without question, Rose was an important part of the Knicks’ 2021 postseason resurgence. After coming to the Big Apple in a trade with the Detroit Pistons for Dennis Smith Jr., the three-time All-Star averaged 14.7 points and 4.2 assists off the bench to help New York capture a top-four playoff seed.

This season, however, Rose has been relegated to the deep bench by Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, his longtime supporter, who now has a roster flush with intriguing, young backcourt players at his disposal.

Despite the seismic shift in role, Rose told members of the media after the deadline that he’s not eyeing a buyout or a fresh opportunity with a contending club. Rather, his focus remains firmly on his current situation.

Following the Knicks’ 119-108 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Friday night, the 34-year-old pushed back on the notion that he was discontented after not getting dealt or that he was looking for the Knicks to rectify the situation by buying him out.

“It’s still the same thing. I’m still locked in with the team, talking to the guys, mentoring,” he said, via the New York Post. “If I was mad or something, I wouldn’t be able to hide it.”

Of course, Rose could be forgiven for being mad if he did feel that way. After appearing in 21 of New York’s first 23 games this season, he was all but shut down by Thibodeau. Since December 4, he has appeared in just five games for the club, and he has been DNP-CD’d in 20 straight games now.

Instead of looking for greener grass, though, the veteran is trying to find ways to help keep the Knicks on a winning track.

“If we were losing, probably, [I would think about a trade]. But I like winning. I’m a winner,” Rose said back in December.

“Just trying to figure out how I can add more to the team without being out there… It’s being more vocal, expressing how I feel. Asking about coverages to help the young guys. Just lead by example.”

Over 26 appearances for the Knicks this season, Rose is averaging 5.8 points and 1.8 assists in 12.9 minutes per game.

Josh Hart on Target for Saturday Debut?

The one move that the Knicks did pull off ahead of the deadline involved the acquisition of veteran wing Josh Hart in a multi-deal trade in which Cam Reddish was the key outgoing piece. And while Hart won’t be expected to shoulder too much of the load for New York, especially in the early going, there’s hope he can help the team in its quest for a higher playoff seed.

To that end, there’s a chance he gets down to work during Saturday’s bout with the Utah Jazz at MSG.

Only center Mitchell Robinson (thumb surgery) was listed on the Knicks’ side of the league’s latest injury/availability report. So, it would seem that the baller will be making his Knicks debut in the game.

In 51 games with the Portland Trail Blazers this season, Hart averaged 9.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while posting 50-30-73 shooting splits.