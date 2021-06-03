Derrick Rose Hints at New York Knicks ‘Big’ Offseason Plans

After suffering a devastating Game Five loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the New York Knicks comeback season, and first playoff appearance since 2013 has come to a close.

But it’s what happens next, that will determine just how successful of a year it was.

After going 21-45 last season, the Knicks, with Tom Thibodeau serving his first year as head coach, nearly doubled that win total, going 41-31 on the regular season, finishing as the fourth seed in the East.

The foundation has been laid in New York. And the most pressing question going into the offseason is a simple one.

“What’s next?”

Former MVP and New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose danced around the answer after Wednesday night’s loss.

Rose: ‘Who Wouldn’t Want to Play in New York?’

Following the New York Knicks’ season-ending loss on Wednesday, all of Derrick Rose, Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, and Tom Thibodeau spoke with the media about the playoff finale and the future of the team.

But it was the former MVP’s comments that stood out the most. His optimism was unmatched among the group.

When asked if he’d want to come back next season, Rose’s answer (via Jonathan Macri on Twitter) was a resounding yes:

That’s not up to me, that’s up to the front office. I’d love to come back…who wouldn’t want to play in New York? Other players in the league feel the same way.

The 32-year old guard was acquired mid-season in a trade with the Detroit Pistons for Dennis Smith Jr. and a future second-round pick. Rose finished the year as a finalist for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

He finished the five-game series against Atlanta averaging 19.4 points, five assists, and four rebounds per game.

That includes a poor performance in Game Five, that saw him miss the entire fourth quarter. Rose finished the game with just six points and five assists on three-of-11 shooting from the field.

He later admitted (via the New York Post) that his absence in the fourth quarter was related to a knee injury:

I had some knick-knack injuries last game, got hit in the knee. Just had to play smart, tried to give it a go, and it just didn’t feel right and Thibs decided not to play me in the fourth.

Knicks fans everywhere should take Rose’s comments after the game for all that they’re worth. Still the youngest MVP in league history, today’s generation of players look up to him, admire him, and undoubtedly confine in him.

If Derrick Rose says players are talking about New York with high regard once again, that’s not an empty statement. Expect that somewhere, behind closed doors, those conversations are taking place.

Point Guard Will be the Knicks’ Offseason Focus

Derrick Rose is just one of a number of names the New York Knicks are expected to entertain at that position this summer. For the umpteenth time over the last decade, it’s their biggest need walking into the offseason.

In his latest reporting for SNY, Ian Begley mentioned all of Dennis Schroder, Devonte Graham, Kendrick Nunn, Kyle Lowry, Lonzo Ball, and Mike Conely as potential names to watch.

With each of Elfrid Payton, Frank Ntilikina, and Rose all headed for free agency, one of few certainties in New York is that the Knicks’ point guard rotation will look different at the start of next season.

Whether Derrick Rose will be a part of that remains uncertain.

But with Tom Thibodeau at the helm, you can’t ever rule it out, completely.

