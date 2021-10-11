Derrick Rose Trying to Break New York Knicks Rookie Out of His Shell

As the New York Knicks continue to build a rapport between their veterans and the young players, point guard Derrick Rose has created a mission of his own.

It might not seem like it, but Rose is entering his 14th year in the NBA, so he’s sort of settled into his role as the wise sage of the team, but he still has a lot to offer as both a veteran presence and on the court himself.

Year 1 ➡️ Year 14 pic.twitter.com/rDgAUtFIXK — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 1, 2021

Knicks rookie Jericho Sims, selected 58th in the most recent NBA Draft, is getting an extended look in the preseason because of injuries to both Mitchell Robinson and Nerlens Noel.

The team likely didn’t expect him to chip in a whole lot this season, but the dominoes have fallen in way that Sims is getting a lot of playing time.

Rose has some big words of encouragement for Sims, but he’s going to try and get him to become a bit more vocal.

Sims Coming Out of His Shell

At just 22 years old, Sims has a lot of growth to do in the league, but Rose is trying to get a jump start on it.

“He’s a great big,” Rose said according to the New York Post. “He has a lot of potential. He’s an introvert. I can tell so, I can relate to him. We have that relationship where I can see it.”

Being a rookie on an NBA team that is coming off a playoff appearance can be daunting, especially if you’re also an introvert, but Rose says that it’s his job to get Sims to become more vocal with his team.

“He talks, but it’s something I can see in him,” Rose said. “My job of being a vet is trying to get him to break out of his shell. As a big, you have to be able to talk and communicate. Thibs is not going to allow him to be quiet on the court. It’s my job to help.”

When Noel and Robinson get healthy again, we likely won’t be seeing much of Sims in the lineup, but that doesn’t mean Rose won’t still be taking him under his wing.

What’s the Rotation Looking Like?

When healthy, we’re likely going to be looking at a rotation that consists of Robinson, Noel and Taj Gibson at the center position.

Gibson got the start with Robinson and Noel out, and since this is a guy who Thibodeau has a lot of trust in, he’ll likely remain the option in the event that neither of those two are ready to go.

This doesn’t mean that Sims doesn’t have a future with the team, it just means he likely won’t be seeing a ton of minutes on the floor as the season goes on. With him being a late second round pick, this should be all that surprising, but Sims has shown some flashes of talent in his limited action.

If his development continues like this, he might prove to be a vital part of the Knicks in a year or so.

