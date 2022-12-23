Knicks’ Derrick Rose ‘Has Gotten a Lot of Interest’ From Teams: Report

The New York Knicks have largely turned their season around by removing Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish from their rotation.

Since the decision was made, the Knicks went on an eight-game win streak and climbed to 6th in the standings. The streak has since ended, but it’s clear this is a reinvigorated Knicks team that is looking to make some noise throughout the rest of the season.

With the three aforementioned players getting little to no playing time, it would make sense for the Knicks to test the waters and see what they could get for them. Rose is somebody who has garnered a lot of interest according to an Eastern Conference executive speaking to Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney.

Rose Is Getting Interest

The 34-year-old former MVP’s best days are obviously behind him, but Rose can still provide a bit to a team in need. Whether it’s 10-15 minutes off the bench as a backup or veteran leadership, Rose can give it.

He’s currently mentoring some of the younger players on the Knicks, but that doesn’t mean they are gauging the market for him.

“Rose has gotten a lot of interest, but no one is going to give up a first-rounder for him at this point—he is 34 and has not been healthy for years now,” the executive told Deveney. “He is tough to trade because he has a team option next year, so someone would have to guarantee that.”

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau and Derrick Rose have a long history with each other, so there’s nothing that would force the team to trade away their guard. As a result, the team can afford to be patient, especially if they are waiting on a first-round pick in exchange for him.

What Teams Could Use Him?

There are many teams around the league who could use Rose in their rotation, and a familiar name that keeps showing up in trade talks is the Los Angeles Lakers.

The executive names the Lakers are a possibility, and has also named the Heat and Mavericks are possibilities.

“The Lakers had contact about him, they have been interested in him for a while, but they’re not going to give up a pick for him,” the executive continued. “Miami is a team to look at there, they’re not confident that Kyle Lowry will be healthy in the playoffs, and they’ve had interest in Rose before. Dallas signed Kemba (Walker) but if he does not work out, they’d be a possible spot. The Knicks are not going to trade him, though, unless they can get him someplace he wants to be, and he has not said yet that he wants to be traded.”

At the end of the day, the Knicks likely won’t be getting a first-round pick in exchange for him. This could mean Rose sticks around for the rest of the year, or the Knicks could end up lowering their asking price for the point guard.

Fournier has also been linked to the Lakers along with Reddish, so it seems like if a trade is going to happen in the near future, it’ll come with Los Angeles.