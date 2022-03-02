Disgruntled Starter Takes Subtle Shot at Knicks on Social Media

Amidst a New York Knicks season that’s been full of disappointment, one narrative that’s been inescapable for fans is the future of starting center Mitchell Robinson.
The fourth-year big is averaging 8.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game in 55 appearances this season.
But given the peculiarity of his contract situation with the Knicks, there’s a strong uncertainty surrounding any future that involves him playing in the Big Apple.
Of course, it doesn’t help that Robinson maintains a social media presence that hasn’t come off necessarily “team-friendly,” replying to random fans and discussing New York’s downfalls.
The latest of which takes what appears a subtle shot at the Knicks, and the team’s lack of ball movement:
Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks have some things to figure out.
This summer, that includes a new contract, if the two sides are to tie themselves together moving forward.
Trust that each of his tweets and stories that raised suspicion in the interim will come up in extension talks.
And that’s only if they haven’t already because the two sides are indeed engaged, according to recent reporting.
Begley: ‘It Seems Likely’ Robinson Headed for Free Agency’
Included in Ian Begley‘s latest report for SNY, was an update on Mitchell Robinson’s extension talks with the New York Knicks.
If the two sides fail to reach an agreement on an extension by June 30th, then he’ll enter unrestricted free agency.
As of right now, that seems the most likely trajectory, according to Begley:
In at least one of the conversations between the Knicks and Robinson’s representation prior to the deadline, the team and player were “not close” on the terms, per an SNY source.
He followed that up with the sentiment that he feels a deal won’t happen before the deadline:
…Given all of those factors, it will be interesting to see how things play out between the Knicks and Robinson over the next four months. If the club and player haven’t reached an extension by now, it seems likely that Robinson will be an unrestricted free agent this summer…
New York can offer Robinson a maximum of four years and $48-million right now, but could always offer him more on the unrestricted free agent market.
But what’s he worth?
According to Stathead.com, Robinson is one of just five players to average at least 8.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game this season, a minimum of 41 games played.
Among that pool are three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert, and rival big man Robert Williams III, who recently signed a four-year, $54-million extension with the Boston Celtics.
Robinson’s proven he can be the centerpiece of a top-five defense when engaged and healthy. But those two qualifiers have been largely inconsistent throughout the last two seasons.
Based on his tweets, it definitely doesn’t look like he’s taking any responsibility for that.
And this is far from the first time that it’s happened. Mitchell Robinson made sure to publicly display frustration with how the team handled his rehab from a broken foot last season and in the playoffs.
Robinson Has a History of Social Media Unrest
Down three games to one in their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, the New York Knicks were definitely missing starting center Mitchell Robinson, who was out with a broken right foot.
And the 23-year old grew increasingly restless on the sidelines.
Robinson posted a brief highlight montage on Instagram following Game Four, from a January 21 win over the Golden State Warriors, captioned ‘Missing the fight’ with the praying hands emoji:
He also posted it to his Instagram story, making it just the latest in a series of cryptic postings.
And the week prior, Robinson posted this message on Instagram, seemingly begging to be brought back to the hardwood:
It sent fans into a spiral, wondering if Robinson was preparing to have his own “Willis Reed” moment.
But Game Two came and passed, and the center made no appearance.
The same can be said for Games Three through Five, where Atlanta won three straight and closed out the series.
Not even one year later, he and the team are seemingly back at odds, but now with the element of a contract extension looming standing in between them.
This summer, this month, this week, or perhaps even right now.
It’s better to strike the iron while it’s hot, as they say. And the 23-year old big man is definitely “fired up,” albeit off the floor more so than on the hardwood.
