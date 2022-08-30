Donovan Mitchell Sends Cryptic Message After Knicks Extend RJ Barrett

The New York Knicks have been heavily pursuing Jazz star Donovan Mitchell this offseason, but recent activity may have complicated these endeavors.

On August 29, ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Knickerbockers and their fourth-year wing RJ Barrett had agreed to terms on a four-year, $120 million extension, making him the only first-rounder selected by the franchise to be signed to an extension with the team since Charlie Ward back in 1999.

Needless to say, the 22-year-old has certainly earned his new payday after having just put up career-highs in numerous statistical categories, posting averages of 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3 assists per game in 2021-22.

With this extension, Barrett joins fellow top-three 2019 NBA Draft picks in Zion Williamson and Ja Morant to have landed a new deal with their respective franchises this summer.

What makes this deal all the more attention-grabbing is the fact that, in the weeks leading up to Wojnarowski’s report, the wing was rumored to be a potential outbound asset in trade talks for Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, as SNY’s Ian Begley reported on August 23 that Utah has a “strong interest” in acquiring Barrett.

Now, with the extension in play, many are under the impression that the Knicks youngster is off the table when it comes to future talks which, in theory, could complicate any lingering Mitchell-to-New York desires.

In the waking hours since this signing, it appears that Mitchell has made a rather small yet possibly pointed decision himself, as he opted to alter his Twitter account by scrubbing the Utah Jazz from his bio.

Donovan Mitchell removed the Jazz from his bio 🤯 (h/t @sn_nba ) pic.twitter.com/CSM8or9Uyn — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) August 30, 2022

Though the extension of Barrett may throw a proverbial wrench into the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes, there’s a chance a deal can get done at some point down the road.

Mitchell Deal ‘Could Still Happen’

On August 30, Ian Begley told host Eamon McAnaney on SNY’s Geico SportsNite, there are still some routes the Jazz and Knicks can explore to make a trade work, though it may require New York to cough up far more draft picks in the process.

“Deal could still happen without RJ Barrett,” Begley said. “It just means the Knicks, I think would have to be willing to go to a place they hadn’t been willing to go when you talk about draft compensation, and first-round picks, and unprotected first-rounders.

“The Knicks hadn’t been willing to go to where the Jazz have been asking them to. Now that you take RJ Barrett off the table, the Jazz, I think, are going to be pushing for more there and it’s going to be interesting to see where this thing goes.”

On top of this, one should also expect young players like Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, and team-favorite Quentin Grimes to be heavily linked to any potential trade talks that may come.

Mithell ‘Without a Doubt’ Wants Knicks

Though the main talking point this offseason has been that the Knicks are highly interested in bringing on Donovan Mitchell, it appears that the feeling is mutual for the star guard.

At least, that’s how the New York Post’s Marc Berman made it seem when host Dexter Henry asked whether or not Mitchell’s public activity in New York this summer should be seen as a “sign that he definitely wants to be a Knick?”

“Without a doubt. I mean, he always spends his offseason in New York but he’s never making all these appearances. And for him to show up to all those Rangers playoff games when he’s not even a hockey fan, [it] was very surprising. He was just at Rucker Park, they had a night for him with the Cyclones,” Berman said.

“And August 30, they’re having ‘Knicks Night’ at Citi Field, which is a little surprising and perhaps a little mysterious, as they said ‘special Knicks will be on hand.’”

Though Donovan Mitchell has yet to publicly request a trade, reports are that, should he be dealt, the Knicks would be one of his preferred landing spots.

Perhaps the hypothetical trade complications that have risen from the Barrett extension, coupled with his openness to be dealt to New York played a part in the 25-year-old’s decision to wipe Utah from his social media bio.