Donovan Mitchell-to-Knicks Dream Still Alive: Reporter

The New York Knicks were proven right for not giving up the farm for Donovan Mitchell last summer after beating him and his Cleveland Cavaliers in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

But Mitchell’s dream to play for his hometown Knicks is still alive, according to New York Post’s Peter Botte.

“While the Knicks will search elsewhere via the trade market this summer to augment their roster in hopes of taking the next step toward title contention, Mitchell’s status will continue to bear watching over the next two years due to his ongoing flirtation with his hometown team,” Botte wrote.

“For Game 3 when we came out…the noise…the fans…When they did the anthem bruh? That shit was crazy. That shit was crazy; like when they did the anthem, I was like ‘Damn, this shit is jumping.’ Like I was geeked” — Donovan Mitchell on the Garden playoff atmosphere pic.twitter.com/xYQhXf14QS — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 2, 2023

“The Knicks will look elsewhere for a roster upgrade this summer, but revisiting a pursuit of Mitchell is something to keep an eye on in the near future,” he added.

The Knicks have been linked to several stars recently, from reigning MVP Joel Embiid to Karl-Anthony Towns and, most recently, Chris Paul. But Mitchell, who was disappointed for not making to All-NBA First Team despite a career season, could become available again soon.

Mitchell has only one year guaranteed left on his contract after next season, with a $37 million player option for the 2025-26 season. The Cavaliers are on the clock, and the rumors will grow louder if they cannot improve from their first-round exit.

Despite Mitchell’s another playoff failure, attributed to their young team’s overall lack of experience, he had a remarkable first year with the Cavaliers.

Now a four-time All-Star, Mitchell finished sixth in the MVP voting after registering career-highs in scoring (28.3), field goal percentage (48.4%) and effective field goal percentage (57.2%). He also tied his career mark in 3-point field goal percentage (38.6%) and had his lowest turnover rate (2.6) since he joined the NBA.

Chris Paul Linked to Knicks

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned the Knicks as one of the potential landing spots for Chris Paul if the Phoenix Suns waived the 12-time NBA All-Star point guard.

“If Chris Paul is out there as a free agent this summer, look at the two teams in L.A. — the Clippers and the Lakers — the Knicks in New York [and] the Golden State Warriors. Those are potential destinations for Chris Paul, who would sign a deal in a much lower number than the $30 million he’s guaranteed in Phoenix if he stays there past that June 28 deadline,” Wojnarowski said on the NBA Countdown before the NBA Finals Game 4.

The Suns are still undecided on what to do with Paul, who has a partial guarantee of $15.8 million that becomes $30.8 million fully guaranteed if they keep him.

Knicks to Hold Mini-Camp

The Knicks will hold a three-day mini-camp for free agents starting Monday, the Heavy Sports has learned.

One of the attendees will be international center Kai Sotto from the Philippines, who went undrafted last year. The 7-3 Sotto is coming off stints in Australia’s NBL and Japan’s B. League.

The Knicks do not own a pick in this year’s draft. They have been working out prospects who are not mocked to be selected, which include Washington State U’s sharpshooter Justin Powell, LSU’s big man KJ Williams, Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts, Georgia’s Terry Roberts, UConn’s Adama Sanogo and Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves among others.