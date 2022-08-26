Proposed Trade Sees Eastern Rival Steal Donovan Mitchell From Knicks

As the New York Knicks continue discussing a trade with the Utah Jazz for star guard Donovan Mitchell, the clock keeps on ticking.

The new season is fast approaching, and the Mitchell shadow is looming large over the Knicks as nobody knows for certain if this team will be looking the same as it currently does in a month.

It’s similar to how the Anthony Davis deal loomed over the young Lakers core of Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Lonzo Ball before they were eventually shipped to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for the star big man.

The future of many Knicks are hanging in the balance as RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes have come up frequently in trade talks for Mitchell.

With the expectation being that the Knicks will eventually snag Mitchell, this has the potential to become a distraction if it drags out into the season. This wouldn’t be the case, however, if another team came in and swooped the star guard out from under the Knicks’ nose.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley cooked up a proposed trade that would see Mitchell landing with the Orlando Magic, and that would be a massive blow to New York’s dreams if that happened.

Magic in the Running

On paper, the Magic don’t exactly seem like a team poised to make a deep playoff run considering they just picked number one overall in the most recent NBA draft.

However, pairing top pick with Paolo Banchero with Donovan Mitchell could make for an exciting team even if it ultimately doesn’t result in the Magic being competitive. Here’s the deal Buckley lays out.

Orlando Magic receive: Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz receive: Jonathan Isaac, Jalen Suggs, Terrence Ross, 2023 first-round pick (top-four protected, via CHI), 2025 first-round pick (top-five protected, via DEN) and 2027 first-round pick

This would seem to fit the criteria the Jazz are looking for which includes young players as well as a handful of picks. Jonathan Issac is an interesting name as he’s just 24 years old, but hasn’t played since 2020 after tearing his ACL and then his hamstring during recovery from the previous injury. When healthy, he’s a defensive stalwart and could fit in with any team even if his scoring efficiency isn’t quite there.

Buckley argues this deal could jump start the Magic in their rebuild and create a buzz around the team.

“The Magic suffered an Eastern Conference-worst 60 losses in 2021-22, yet the idea of a fast-forward trade doesn’t feel entirely outside the realm of possibility,” he wrote. “Orlando has accumulated a good deal of young talent in recent seasons, and it could really blossom with the arrival of an established star like Mitchell.”

Offers on the Table From Many Teams

While much of the reporting has focused on the Knicks acquiring Mitchell, the reality is there are many other teams in the running. The reason why the Knicks have dominated the headlines is because of the mutual interest between the two sides uniting and the fact New York has the assets necessary to make a deal.

The Athletic’s Tony Jones reports the Jazz are interested in many deals at the moment, so the Knicks might have to speed up their timeline.

“As of [August 25,] the Jazz have multiple offers on the table for Mitchell from teams other than the Knicks that they deem intriguing and worth pursuing, according to sources,” he wrote. “They are offers, sources say, that the Jazz feel are worth pursuing, should talks between Utah and the Knicks stall.”

This could all just be a smokescreen because it’s tough to envision another team coming forward to meet the asking price. Both the Nets and Heat, two teams Jones reports are desired landing spots for Mitchell, don’t seem to have the assets necessary to land him, so that leaves the Knicks in the driver’s seat.

