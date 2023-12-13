Knicks-Nets Rivalry About to Heat up With Latest Trade Rumor

The New York Knicks-Brooklyn Nets rivalry has not been the same since superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving left the city at the February trade deadline.

But the Battle of New York could heat up once again as trade rumors linked both teams to Westchester native Donovan Mitchell.

“Everyone expects, and has expected, Donovan Mitchell to leave the Cavs in free agency. There’s conflicting belief about whether or not Mitchell has informed the Cavs of anything regarding his future. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has reported for months going on years that Mitchell will not re-sign with Cleveland. One name I heard from multiple sources to look out for if the Knicks can’t get a deal done for Mitchell is the always-star-shopping Brooklyn Nets, who have a plethora of assets to get such a deal done,” Action Network’s Matt Moore wrote on Tuesday, December 12.

Mitchell has one guaranteed year left on his contract after this season. He was extension-eligible this past summer but elected not to sign and defer his decision after this season, which puts the Cavaliers in a precarious situation.

After a first-round exit last season and a 13-11 start this season, things are not as rosy as the Cavaliers had hoped when they mortgaged their future for Mitchell.

The Knicks lost Mitchell to the Cavaliers after they refused to go all-in despite the All-Star guard’s wishes to come home to New York. Now, their inter-city rival posed a real threat to the Knicks to bring Mitchell home if things do not pan out in Cleveland.

The Nets have a total of nine first-round picks until 2029 — from the Durant, Irving and James Harden trades — to rival the Knicks’ eight tradable picks in a potential tug-of-war for Mitchell.

Quentin Grimes Rejuvenated in Bench Role

Third-year wing Quentin Grimes has responded with two big games since Tom Thibodeau moved him to the bench following his public rants over his diminished role in the first unit.

Over his last two games, Grimes averaged 16.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 57% shooting overall and from long distance. He has connected on 8 of 14 3-pointers in that stretch.

Grimes is coming off a season-high 19-point game in the Knicks’ 136-130 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday, December 11.

“Just touching the ball, you can’t get in a rhythm without touching the ball,” Grimes said via New York Post. “I’m just out there playing free, really. Everybody sees it, just from me going out there, playing with guys trying to get me open shots. It’s easy and fun playing out with the second unit for sure.”

The Knicks made Grimes untouchable in the Mitchell trade talks which led to the deal falling apart.

Jericho Sims Gets His Chance

Third-string center Jericho Sims got the spot start against the Raptors after news broke out that Mitchell Robinson will miss eight to 10 weeks due to ankle surgery. Thibodeau went to Sims instead of Isaiah Hartenstein to preserve the second unit’s chemistry.

Sims acquitted himself with seven rebounds, two points and one assist in 21 minutes against the Raptors.

“He’s done it before. Every opportunity he has gotten he has already been ready for that opportunity,” Thibodeau said via New York Post. “Injuries are a part of the game, and that’s why you have a roster of 15. When one guy goes out, the next guy [has to] be ready to step in and get the job done. And that’s what I like about [Jericho].”

Sims averaged 3.4 points and 4.7 rebounds in 52 games, including 16 spot starts, last season.