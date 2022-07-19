Realistic Trade Proposal Brings Donovan Mitchell to the NY Knicks

Donovan Mitchell’s potential move to the New York Knicks may be the talk of the town currently, but rumblings of his Eastward march have actually been percolating for some time now. After all, Mitchell is a New York guy, the CAA connection is in full effect and the Knicks already plucked his developmental guru, Johnnie Bryant, from the Utah Jazz back in 2020.

As the possibility of a trade between the Jazz and the Knicks teeters on the edge of reality, though, there are some clear roadblocks preventing it from coming to fruition. Namely, Utah CEO Danny Ainge’s desire to receive almost all of New York’s youth contingent and something like 47 (or six-ish) draft picks as a return package.

Consequently, the two sides look to be in something of a holding pattern, with each waiting for the other to blink.

In the meantime, Bleacher Report‘s Andy Bailey just floated a deal that would yield a major haul for Utah while not totally emptying New York’s painstakingly-assmebled asset bundle.

Jazz Still Receive Multiple Players & Picks

For his latest exploration of potential summer moves, Bailey floated five trades that could still be executed before teams reconvene for training camp in September. In doing so, the hoops scribe made it clear that he doesn’t see Ainge being able to pull the kind of return he wants in a Mitchell deal.

“The Jazz aren’t going to get the ‘everything but the Statue of Liberty’ package that’s been floating around the internet for a few days,” opined Bailey. “[Mitchell is] good. He’s just not that good.”

With that in mind, Bailey is pitching the following deal to get Mitchell back to the Big Apple:

New York Knicks receive G Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz receive G/F Evan Fournier, F Cam Reddish, G Quentin Grimes, F Obi Toppin, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick (via WAS), a 2025 first-round pick and a 2027 first-round pick

The list of players here is remarkably similar to what has been bouncing around the hoops blogosphere. It’s notable, though, that RJ Barrett — who may or may not be a Jazz target due to his looming extension — Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride all remain in NYC with this proposal.

Furthermore, the Jazz get four picks instead of six or more, one of which is a lottery-protected selection from the Washington Wizards.

Make no mistake: that’s still a significant package for the Jazz, who would have three shots for the Knicks to stumble, as per usual, and convey something of serious — perhaps even ridiculous — value. Also: Grimes, Toppin and Reddish still have an incredible opportunity to became major pro players.

However, the trade allows Knicks prez Leon Rose to get his guy without entirely depleting the coffers as well.

Is Mitchell the Guy, Though?

Much has been said and written about Mitchell sharing a backcourt with Jalen Brunson, and there’s no doubt that the Knicks would be at a deficit defensively in such a scenario. One needn’t look further than the first-round playoff series the two had against each other in April.

Over six games versus Utah, Brunson averaged 27.8 points, 4.8 boards and 4.2 assists. Along the way, the Mavs offense purred to the tune of scoring 116.9 points per 100 possessions when the point guard was on the floor. While some of that can be attirubted to Brunson’s incredible growth, he got a major assist from Mitchell and Mike Conley, who were wholly incapable of slowing him down.

Throughout the 2021-22 campaign, that smallish duo similarly struggled against big, athletic backcourts. And the Knicks would almost certainly be in for more of the same if they were to pair the 6-1 Brunson with the 6-1 Mitchell.

