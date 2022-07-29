Major Hurdle Emerges in Potential Knicks Donovan Mitchell Trade: Report

The New York Knicks may have made a variety of moves this offseason, but the biggest one could still be coming.

After signing Jalen Brunson to anchor the point guard position, the Knicks were linked to an even bigger guard in Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell has a lot of roots to the New York area, so he’d be instantly welcomed by fans if he managed to find his way to the Knicks.

For what it’s worth, the team does have a package they could put together to acquire Mitchell, but the Jazz have taken a firm stand.

Although the Knicks likely would’ve tried to hang onto RJ Barrett at any costs, the Jazz have made that easy for them as they aren’t interested in bringing in the talented guard according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer.

I’ve heard pretty consistently the Jazz don’t really have much interest in trading for RJ Barrett and paying for him,” he said on the “Please Don’t Aggregate This” podcast.

Barrett Not Going Anywhere?

Looking at the Knicks roster, it’s easy to say Barrett is the piece with the most potential, but that means he will be coming with a hefty contract in the near future. Barrett is eligible for a max extension, and while he’s not guaranteed to get it, any team that trades for him will have to dish out something for him.

With the Jazz in the midst of shedding, bringing in a player due for a contract like that wouldn’t make a ton of sense unless it’s for a franchise-changing talent. This works out for the Knicks because he’s one of the team’s best players, but it could dilute the talent pool that can be offered for Mitchell.

Outside of Barrett, the Knicks have Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley to offer up, and when that’s coupled with draft picks it could be enough to land a star. Blockbuster trades take a lot of time to happen, so although one hasn’t happened yet, there’s nothing to indicate the talks are dead.

Around the league, it does seem like the Knicks have the most pieces to offer the Jazz for Mitchell, and they are still being looked at as the favorites for landing the star guard.

Do the Knicks Need Mitchell?

In the event the Knicks don’t land their star, and that’s a real possibility considering the team’s track record, New York still might be in good shape.

The roster looks very upgraded when compared to the previous season, and when that’s coupled with the continued development of the young core, the Knicks could be looking good going forward.

If Julius Randle doesn’t find his All-NBA form again, the Knicks are still without a true star. Brunson could find a way to develop into that with an expanded role, and while he has flashed potential like that, it’s a big ask for him.

Mitchell would certainly be a piece that pushes the Knicks into another tier in the NBA, but it won’t be the end of the world if they don’t land him. It just means the Knicks will have to take a different path toward becoming a contender.

READ NEXT: Eastern Rival ‘Considering’ Signing Former Knicks Veteran: Report