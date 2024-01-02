Insider Reveals Knicks’ Plan for Donovan Mitchell After OG Anunoby Trade

If you think OG Anunoby’s acquisition will lead to a Donovan Mitchell homecoming now that the New York Knicks have an elite perimeter defender, don’t get excited.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Knicks are not all-in on a Jalen Brunson-Mitchell backcourt despite Anunoby’s ability to cover up their defensive deficiencies.

“Initial indications are that the Knicks do not intend to mount an all-out pursuit of Donovan Mitchell. The Cleveland Cavaliers, for that matter, signaled to rival teams throughout December that they aren’t prepared to entertain Mitchell overtures anyway,” Stein wrote in his January 1 Substack newsletter.

Mitchell, a Westchester native, almost came home two summers ago. Alas, the Knicks refused to go all-in allowing the Cavaliers to scoop him up at the 11th hour.

The Knicks offered RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley at different points of the Mitchell talks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, but the Utah Jazz did not budge and wanted to fleece the Knicks with their cache of first-round picks.

OG Anunoby Trade Takes Knicks One Step Closer

Two years later, the Knicks flipped Barrett and Quickley instead for Anunoby, an elite 3-and-D they coveted since the last trade deadline, without giving up one of their eight tradable first-round picks.

Anunoby’s initial return on investment was a huge 112-106 win for the Knicks over the Western Conference’s no. 1 and the league’s best defensive team Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 6-foot-7 wing with a 7-foot-2 wingspan proved to be the perfect fit between Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, the Knicks’ top two stars.

Anunoby finished with 17 points on 7-of-12 shots, including 3-of-6 from 3, six rebounds, two steals and one assist. He was a game-high plus-19, meaning the Knicks outscored the Timberwolves by 19 points per 100 possessions during Anunoby’s 35 minutes.

Anunoby, however, is not the star trade the Knicks were angling. He was just a piece of their puzzle, not the big one that would complete it.

However, based on Stein’s intel, the Knicks do not view Mitchell as the missing piece.

NBA Exec Hints at Julius Randle Trade

While Anunoby fills a need for the Knicks, it was not the blockbuster star trade many are expecting. But the move was lauded around the league as the Knicks kept their powder dry for the next big move.

“My initial reaction was the Knicks overpaid because of the hypothetical value you could maybe get for Quickley on paper in a separate deal,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. “But the Knicks are in a good place to use Julius Randle and picks to make another big move, so that justifies them giving up two of their scoring options. Anunoby’s health is also a factor that’ll help determine how this trade ages.”

Randle has become a polarizing figure in New York, whose highs have led to two All-Star and All-NBA selections and helped the Knicks to two playoff appearances while his lows have led to several run-ins with game officials and fans.

However, during Anunoby’s debut, Randle proved his worth with a monster 39-point game against Karl-Anthony Towns.

Knicks Sign Miles McBride to 3-Year Extension

After losing Quickley in the Anunoby trade, the Knicks immediately locked up his potential replacement.

The Knicks announced on December 30 that they have extended Miles McBride to a multi-year deal. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the length of the deal is for three years worth $13 million.

McBride, the 36th pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, immediately took an expanded role in the aftermath of the trade. He has already played 25 minutes over two games since the Quickley trade.