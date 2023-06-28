Knicks Linked to Another Villanova Alum: ‘There’s Been Growing Noise’

Is former Villanova Wildcat Donte DiVincenzo New York Knicks-bound after declining to pick up his $4.7 million player option with the Golden State Warriors?

People around the NBA believe so, according to Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“…there’s been growing noise among league personnel about DiVincenzo joining former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart in New York,” Fischer wrote.

The Knicks might have kicked the tires on a DiVincenzo signing in free agency after they coaxed Hart to extend his $12.9 player option deadline to Thursday, June 29, a day before the NBA free agency frenzy begins.

Hart, who openly said he wants DiVincenzo to join him and Brunson in New York, holds the key for the Knicks to have access to their full $12.4 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception, which they can use to reunite the former Villanova trio that won a national title in 2016.

The Knicks need Hart to opt-in and extend at a later date, as early as August, for the team to afford to sign DiVincenzo for the full midlevel.

DiVincenzo, the 17th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, is coming off a solid season with the Warriors as a spark plug off the bench. The 26-year-old sharpshooter shot a career-best 39.7% from downtown while averaging 9.4 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals in a career-high 72 games.

According to Fischer, DiVincenzo has also been linked to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who could open up their full midlevel exception if they waive Taurean Prince.

Knicks Trade Target Leaves Klutch Sports

Toronto Raptors’ O.G. Anunoby has decided to leave Klutch Sports, opening the door for the Knicks to land the coveted two-way wingman via trade or free agency.

“The Raptors continue to consistently resist trade inquiries for in-demand swingman O.G. Anunoby, but there is a bit of Anunoby news for those interested in player representation and its accompanying machinations,” Stein wrote in his subscription-based Substack newsletter. “Word is Anunoby is leaving Klutch Sports and soon to choose new representation.”

Anunoby’s agency switch came on the heels of a New York Daily News report that Klutch Sports would be against a trade to the Knicks for one of their top clients, Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls.

Immanuel Quickley Won’t Take Hometown Discount

Sixth Man of the Year finalist Immanuel Quickley expects a lucrative extension.

“Don’t expect Quickley to look for a hometown discount. “He is going to want nine figures,” the NBA executive told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney. “And that’s for four years. I can’t say the Knicks will go that high but they might have to. He is not a guy you want to send to restricted free agency.”

Drafted 25th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Quickley has blossomed into one of the Knicks’ most important players this past season.

Quickley’s post-All-Star numbers — 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 40.1% from deep — certainly helped his case.