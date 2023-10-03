Donte DiVincenzo Shares His Take on ‘Nova Knicks’ Jokes

From Kentucky Knicks to ‘Nova Knicks.

That became the inside joke for the New York Knicks, who have collected players from those blue-blood programs under team president Leon Rose‘s leadership. But kidding aside, free agent acquisition Donte DiVincenzo, one of the four former Villanova players on the Knicks roster, isn’t the type of guy who dwells on the past but instead uses it as a springboard to the future.

“The big thing for us is just not getting carried away with the ‘Nova stuff,” DiVincenzo told reporters during Monday’s Media Day at the Knicks practice facility at Tarrytown.

“We had a lot of success in college, and we’ve had some success in the NBA so far individually. But ultimately, I know Jalen [Brunson] and Josh [Hart], they’re developing relationships with everybody on the team, as am I, and ultimately, there are jokes always throughout the year about the ‘Nova Knicks and all that stuff, but ultimately, we know what our goal is, and we know how to get there.”

Along with Ryan Arcidiacono, the Knicks have four players from the 2016 Villanova championship team. They are banking on that continuity and chemistry to rub off on the Knicks team, aiming to build on their most successful season in a decade.

“And I think that’s the stuff that we focus on in terms of the ‘Nova stuff is what it takes to go to the national championship in college; what it takes to stay together through adversity. But that’s not the focus of this, ‘Oh, it’s gonna be Jalen, Josh and Donte doing stuff from Nova into the Knicks.’ No, [it’s not that]. It’s how we can rely on that, but at the same time, how do we develop these relationships and push together all as one,” DiVincenzo explained.

Behind Donte DiVincenzo’s Decision to Join Knicks

DiVincenzo joined the Knicks in the offseason on a four-year, $50 million deal primarily because of two factors — family and winning.

Like Hart’s reasoning, landing with the Knicks keeps DiVincenzo closer to his family from Delaware, which he says is everything to him.

“Adding on to that, ‘Nova guys are an extension of my family,” DiVincenzo told reporters. “Jalen especially. But ultimately, I like to win basketball games and looking at the layout of where I was potentially going to land, I felt most comfortable coming here. Adding the family aspect and what they had done last year and how I can kind of plug in and benefit from everybody around me and help this team just go further.”

Tom Thibodeau Addresses Evan Fournier’s Situation

DiVincenzo’s arrival only shoved Evan Fournier down the end of the Knicks bench.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau did not sugarcoat when asked about Fournier’s growing discontent about his demotion from the starting five to removal from the rotation last season.

“I have great respect for him, and I didn’t go into the season thinking we were going to do the things that we ended up doing,” Thibodeau told reporters during the Knicks Media Day on Monday. “We did it because we weren’t having success one way. So we adjusted, and then the next group that went in, it’s hard to argue with 37 and 22 [record] and a plus five net rating.”