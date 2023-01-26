Doubt Looms Over Potential Knicks Trade

Of all the possible transactions the New York Knicks may find themselves partaking in this trade season, arguably the most likely is a move involving forward Cam Reddish heading outbound.

Dating back to his arrival in the Big Apple back in January of last season, the forward has struggled to come across any semblance of consistent playing time and, since early December, has been found on the outside looking in on a role within head coach Tom Thibodeau’s nine-man rotation.

As a result, reports have been surfacing non-stop stating that Reddish and his representatives are looking for a clean break from the organization, and several teams have shown an interest in acquiring his services.

Knicks and Cam Reddish’s reps working toward trade after team’s failure to find a role: source https://t.co/DsA6A9h408 — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) December 7, 2022

However, there are doubts over whether some of these intrigued clubs can actually afford to add the 23-year-old, particularly the Miami Heat who Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus believes is simply far too cash-strapped to be considered a realistic landing spot for the former lottery pick.

“The Miami Heat are very close to the luxury tax line ($150.3 million) and may not be willing to take on the extra money with Dewayne Dedmon ($4.7 million) out for salary purposes with Reddish ($6 million). While competing executives think the Heat might give up Caleb Martin in a deal that makes Miami appreciably better, Reddish may not be enough motive,” Pincus Wrote.

Though acquired by the Knicks via trade in exchange for Kevin Knox (a recent lottery selection) and a protected future first round pick, his value has plummeted considerably over his year-long tenure with the franchise to the point that the front office is seeking just two second-round picks in a Cam Reddish-based deal.

Bucks Still an Option for Knicks

Pincus may have cast doubt over the idea of the Knicks trading Cam Reddish to Miami, but showed quite a bit of optimism in the piece that there could be a way to get a deal done with the Bucks, as they have one particular player that could entice New York to make a move.

“The Milwaukee Bucks have been offering wing Grayson Allen to multiple teams, per sources, for various players on the block, including Reddish,” Pincus wrote.

According to Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto, the Knicks have reportedly been in contact with the Bucks regarding the possibility of a trade for the controversial guard.

Despite his “bad boy” reputation, Grayson Allen could make for a nice addition to Tom Thibodeau’s rotation, as he’s a defensive-minded player and a trusty floor spacer who has averaged 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 40.0% shooting from distance since 2020-21 and has ample postseason experience under his belt, including an NBA Championship with Milwaukee back in 2022.

Jazz Guard Could Be a Fit for Knicks

Should the Knicks wish to bolster their second-unit by means of the trade market this season, Knicks Fan TV’s CP “The Franchise” noted on a recent Bleacher Report discussion that one option could be Utah Jazz scoring guard, Malik Beasley.

“How about Malik Beasley? That’s the guy I’ve always liked on the Knicks. 13 points per game, he’s at about 36% from (distance), good pull-up shooter, good catch-and-shoot shooter as well. Gives you some scoring versatility off of the bench…How about adding Malik Beasley to the bench and give the bench a little bit of a lift because part of the problem is when the Knicks are going into the fourth quarter, number one (Thibodeau) isn’t staggering the lineup properly and you’re leaving too many guys on your bench out there to get exposed…they’re not getting enough scoring.

“So then the coach has to pull the plug early, he’s got to go back to his starters…They need some playmaking, they need some scoring off the bench. I would look at a guy like Malik Beasley,” he said.

Malik Beasley gives the Jazz a 4-point lead with 22.5 seconds remaining ❗️pic.twitter.com/NWInQMeQn8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 30, 2022

As things currently stand, New York ranks just 27th in points (26.0), 29th in both field goal percentage (43.3), and 27th in 3-point percentage (29.9).

To CP, Beasley, a proven second-unit scorer, could prove to be a quality grab for this struggling unit, as he finds himself boasting impressive per-game averages of 13.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 37.8% shooting from distance whilst predominantly coming off the pine.