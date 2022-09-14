Trio of Former Knicks Headline List of Top Available Free Agents

The New York Knicks appear to be done making headlines this offseason after missing out on Donovan Mitchell, but that doesn’t mean former players can’t continue to make waves.

Names like Kemba Walker, Elfrid Payton and Ryan Arcidiacono are still on the market and could latch on with a new team before the start of the season. Walker is an interesting one because he’s still signed with the Detroit Pistons as the two sides work on getting a buyout.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus names that trio as some of the best options available for teams still looking for guards before the start of the new year. Payton was a key part of the Knicks’ playoff run two seasons ago, while Walker and Arcidaicono were both members of the disappointing season fans just went through.

There’s no guarantee any of them will be signed in the near future, but Pincus tries his best to find the best landing spots for the three of them.

Where Will They Land?

Finding landing spots might be harder than it sounds because Pincus notes most teams around the league seem to be set at the position by this stage in the offseason.

“The majority of teams already have at least two lead guards that are expected to play the lion’s share of the minutes, with a younger third to develop as a prospect,” he said.

He lists the Hornets as a possibility for Payton because of the fact there’s no third option on that roster.

“The Charlotte Hornets started LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier but have no third point guard on the roster,” he said. “Isaiah Thomas filled that role last season and could still return. Other options could include Bledsoe, Elfrid Payton or even D.J. Augustin, who started his career in 2008 with the franchise. Of those listed, Thomas is the best scorer, Payton is the top defender and Augustin is the sharpest shooter.”

It doesn’t sound like there will be many minutes available there, but it won’t be a solid spot for Payton to be in as he could fill in as a spot starter if needed.

Kemba May Have to Settle for Minimum

Walker proved he can still provide scoring in the NBA, but it wasn’t enough to save his job in New York as the team sank out of playoff contention as the season went on.

He’ll likely draw some interest once he’s eventually released, and he could definitely latch on as an emergency option for a team. As it stands right now, he hasn’t drawn a ton of interest, but that can all change in the event of an injury.

“Another name to keep an eye on is Kemba Walker, who is expected to be waived by the Detroit Pistons before the start of the season (barring an unexpected trade),” Pincus said. “Walker, just a year removed from averaging 19.3 points per game for the Boston Celtics, may not get more than a minimum offer should the Pistons set him free.”

It’s a tough spot to be in for the former All-Star, but it’s hard to imagine him sitting at home for too long once he hits free agency.