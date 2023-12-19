Knicks Remove Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski From VIP List: Report

The New York Knicks will have one star less in their celebrity row in the foreseeable future after supermodel Emily Ratajkowski was yanked from Madison Square Garden’s VIP list.

According to Page Six, MSG removed Ratajkowski’s privilege for complimentary tickets after she and her fellow model and friend, Irina Shayk, left their courtside seats early during the Knicks’ 21-point comeback win over the Miami Heat on November 24.

MSG denied Ratajkowski’s subsequent request for Rangers tickets at MSG after the incident.

An MSG spokesperson told Page Six on December 18 that Ratajkowski “was offered, and is welcome, to buy great seats any time.”

According to the report, “Emily was unaware of any issue, given that she and Irina left the game early due to a childcare issue at home.”

Knicks Spoil Lakers IST Banner Hoisting

The Knicks spoiled the Lakers’ hoisting of their In-Season Tournament championship banner with a 114-109 win on Monday, December 18, to improve to 2-2 in their current five-game road trip.

Jalen Brunson scored 29 points while Julius Randle added 27 and 14 rebounds for the Knicks.

It was a solid bounce-back win for the Knicks, who suffered a 144-122 blowout loss to the Clippers two nights earlier.

“We took a step forward tonight, and we’re going to try to keep moving forward,” Brunson said via NBA.com. “We’re learning how to bounce back, but we’ve got to continue to stack wins. You can’t be comfortable after just one. Keep stacking them, keep being resilient and just stick together.”

Immanuel Quickley came off the bench to score 20 points. Isaiah Hartenstein grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds as he continued to hold the fort without injured starting center Mitchell Robinson.

Julius Randle Outduels LeBron James

Randle fittingly sealed the Knicks win with a dunk off a Lebron James’ missed 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Randle left the Lakers in 2018 after the franchise signed James. He held the Lakers superstar to 3 of 9 shooting when he was his primary defender.

James’ triple-double (25 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists) was not enough to lift the Lakers.

“Every time I play against him. I learn how he attacks the game, controls the game, plays with pace,” Randle said via New York Post. “How he looks to score, get other guys going. He’s truly a genius of this game. One of the greatest if not the greatest. Any time I get a chance to match up against him, I love to compete against him and learn from him.”

Jericho Sims Suffer Ankle Sprain

The Knicks’ frontline was further decimated after Jericho Sims limped out just minutes into the game.

Sims stepped on Anthony Davis’ foot as he landed after challenging the Lakers big man at the rim. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau labeled Sims’ injury as a sprained ankle, with his status unclear moving forward.

Sims left the game with still 8:32 in the first quarter and did not return. He has started for the Knicks since Robinson went down with an ankle injury that required surgery.

With Sims out, Thibodeau will lean on Hartenstein, who played 39 minutes against the Lakers, and veteran Taj Gibson, who signed with the Knicks last week.