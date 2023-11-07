2 Knicks Players Got Votes But Excluded in ESPN’s NBA 25 Under 25

RJ Barrett got snubbed once again.

The New York Knicks starting wing, along with their Sixth Man Immanuel Quickley, received votes but did not muster enough to land in this year’s ESPN’s 25 under 25.

Four of Barrett’s draft classmates made it to the list of the best young players in the league. Quickley’s contemporaries — his ex-Kentucky teammate Tyrese Maxey (no. 11) and Tyrese Haliburton (no. 4) — landed inside the top 11.

Maxey’s star is rising with James Harden gone in Philadelphia while Haliburton continues to shine as the Indiana Pacers’ lead guard.

Jalen Duren, a Knicks pick who was eventually re-routed to the Detroit Pistons in a salary-clearing move to sign Jalen Brunson, was at no. 21. The 19-year-old Duren is averaging 14.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 blocks while shooting 66% from the field.

Tyler Herro, taken 10 picks after Barrett in 2019, landed on no. 22 in the list. Despite being mentioned in every Heat trade rumor, Herro is off to a hot start, averaging a career-best 25.8 points and 5.0 assists while hitting 45% from downtown.

Darius Garland, the fourth overall pick of Barrett’s draft class, is at no. 8, despite a cold start. Garland, slowed down by injuries, is averaging a career-low 17.7 points to start the season.

On a comeback trail, Zion Williamson, the top pick of their class, is at no. 7. A healthy Williamson is putting up 21.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the New Orleans Pelicans this season.

Despite his off-court troubles, Ja Morant, who is serving a 25-game suspension, landed at the fifth spot.

Barrett is off to a hot start, averaging 22.0 points on 44% 3-point shooting, both career-highs. Yet his improvement following his breakout playoff performance last season is not enough to get him in the top 25.

Role players such as Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz and Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings were ahead of him. Kessler is at no. 20 while Murray made it no. 24.

Quickley took off from where he left last season, averaging nearly identical numbers: 14.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists. His runner-up finish in the Sixth Man of the Year race last season was not enough to back up his case as a top-25 young star in the league.

Joel Embiid Aware of Knicks Trade Chatter

Joel Embiid is well aware of the Knicks trade chatter, according to a New York Post report.

“Of course, he hears [trade chatter],” Tucker said via The Post’s Stefan Bondy. “But you never know with these situations and how it’s going to play out, what guys are thinking, what’s happening behind closed doors. You never know.”

Embiid, a six-time All-Star, is playing again at an MVP level, averaging 32.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists. The former Leon Rose’s client is coming off a 48-point performance in the 76ers rout of the Washington Wizards Monday night.

He’s the kind of superstar the Knicks have been saving all their draft capital for.

But with the 76ers off to a great start with the Harden drama all behind them, the chances of him becoming available for the Knicks are getting slimmer by the day.

Knicks Spoil James Harden’s Clippers Debut

The Knicks snapped a two-game skid by spoiling Harden’s Clippers debut with a dominant 111-97 victory Monday night.

Except for Jalen Brunson, who had a woeful 2-of-12 shooting night, the Knicks fired on all cylinders, especially Julius Randle, who had a season-high 27 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

Barrett added 26 points in his return from a two-game absence due to lingering knee soreness. Mitchell Robinson dominated the Clippers in the paint with a monster double-double (13 points, 15 rebounds and four steals).

It was a feel-good victory for the Knicks, whose offense was out of sync leading to Monday night’s performance.