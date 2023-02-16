Evan Fournier Calls Out Knicks Teammate Heading Into All-Star Break

The New York Knicks are heading into the 2023 NBA All-Star break on a 3-0 winning streak and, with a record of 33-27, have now nabbed sole ownership of the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

Getting to this point has certainly taken a cumulative team effort, though, recently, one particular Twitter user put together an edited video that unnecessarily took a shot at the club’s underutilized veteran wing Evan Fournier, showing a clip from Family Guy of a hand labeled as being Jalen Brunson’s shooing away a hand labeled as being Fournier’s.

2-0 Before ASG looks good on the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/3gROpyOTHO — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) February 16, 2023

Soon after the video was posted, Fournier went on to quote-tweet it on his personal profile and opted to take the high road on the matter by playfully calling out Brunson.

“damn @jalenbrunson1 you really gon’ do me like that?,” Fournier tweeted.

😂😂😂😂 damn @jalenbrunson1 you really gon’ do me like that ? https://t.co/YAaQzt3sI4 — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) February 16, 2023

Despite having lost his role within Tom Thibodeau’s nine-man rotation back on November 15, Fournier has remained a consummate professional throughout the season and, when called upon on sporadic occasions since being relegated to a far-end of the bench role, he has still managed to play admirably, with a recent example coming in a January 5 outing against the Philadelphia 76ers where he dropped 17 points on 62.5% shooting from deep.

Knicks Fans Come to Fournier’s Defense

Though Fournier may have opted to take the tweet in good spirits, Knicks fans came running to the veteran’s defense, with one user quickly noting the wing has remained a great teammate whilst enduring such hardships during his second season in New York.

“Definitely agree… Pretty lame.. Evan has been the ultimate great teammate,” a fan tweeted.

Definitely agree… Pretty lame.. Evan has been the ultimate great teammate 🏀👏 — Cliff G (@Cliff80448490) February 16, 2023

Another fan noted that despite not playing consistently throughout the season, Fournier still has helped guide the club to some of their most impressive wins.

“This is real lame. Especially after some of the biggest wins of the season… which evan helped against the 6ers at the garden,” one fan tweeted.

This is real lame. Especially after some of the biggest wins of the season… which evan helped against the 6ers at the garden. — Ed (@Equint77) February 16, 2023

In the second season of his four-year, $73 million contract Evan Fournier has played in just 23 games in 2022-23 and finds himself posting mere averages of 6.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

Knicks Star Takes Shot at LeBron James

Evan Fournier isn’t the only member of the New York Knicks taking playful shots as of late, as power forward Julius Randle recently called out the league’s all-time leading scorer, LeBron James, as he begins to prepare for the upcoming All-Star weekend.

When recently asked by SNY who he would like to play with during this year’s All-Star Game, the 27-year-old had a response that came at the expense of the Lakers’ forward.

“I’ve never played with LeBron (James) so, you know, it would be fun to do before he gets his old a** out of here,” Randle said.

Julius Randle would like to play with LeBron James and Paul George at the All-Star Game. Why LeBron? "It would be fun to do before he gets his old ass outta here" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HPlgO6tGsh — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 15, 2023

Randle was selected to the second All-Star Game of his career back on February 3 and, in his own words, it’s an achievement that “means a lot” to him.

Through 60 games played this season, the big man finds himself posting sensational averages of 24.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game whilst shooting 46.0% from the field