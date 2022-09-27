Knicks Hint at Front-Runner for Starting Shooting Guard Position

Though many New York Knicks fans are hoping to see a youth movement take over within the team’s rotation, it seems as though such a shift is going to have to wait as Tom Thibodeau recently addressed questions from the media about who could wind up starting for the team this coming season.

Per a September 27 report by SNY’s Ian Begley, when asked about the starting two-guard slot, the head coach hinted that veteran wing Evan Fournier is the most likely candidate for the role.

Tom Thibodeau is asked about the starting shooting guard spot: “With Jalen, with RJ, with Julius we need shooting (at SG).” When asked about it, Thibodeau says Evan Fournier is front-runner to start at SG entering training camp. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) September 27, 2022

Signed to a four-year, $73 million deal during last offseason’s free agency period, Fournier served as the starting shooting guard for the Knicks in 80 contests in 2021-22 where he posted per-game averages of 14.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 38.9% shooting from distance.

Along the way, the 29-year-old set the franchise’s single-season record for most three-pointers made with 241 and finished fourth in the association in the category.

Grimes a Fan Favorite to Start for Knicks

Though the recent reports are that Evan Fournier is the front-runner to nab the starting shooting guard position, over the past few months fans and analysts have made it publicly known that they wish to see second-year talent, Quentin Grimes, slotted into such a role.

In a September 4 Facebook post, MSG Analyst and long-time fan Alan Hahn detailed what he believes the starting lineup for the Knicks should be in 2022-23, and perhaps the most noteworthy alteration he made from last season was Grimes taking Fournier’s spot in the backcourt.

“Grimes has the size and defensive potential that would be more effective next to Brunson in the backcourt than Evan Fournier,” Hahn wrote. “Yes, Fournier has the contract and the veteran status, but fit-wise, I’d be curious to see Grimes in that role and see if he can handle it.

“Fournier could be effective as a bench scorer with three-point shooting that is needed with that group and also versatile enough to play either wing spot with the starters when called upon.”

Hahn has been rather vocal about his eagerness to see Grimes take on a larger role, particularly within the starting gig this coming year after the Knicks’ front office refused to entertain the idea of including him in any deals that would have brought perennial All-Star Donovan Mitchell to New York.

‘The Bar is Low’ for Knicks in 2022-23

Despite the underwhelming appeal of the New York Knicks by both fans and odds-makers heading into the new season, in a September 20 interview with Knicks Fans Brasil, Ian Begley of SNY stated that the team’s lowly status could end up being a positive for the club overall, for having such low expectations means that anything better than last season could be seen as a positive.

“I think one thing that they have going for them is low expectations. They’re not burdened by everybody thinking that they’re going to make a big leap from last year. I think the bar is low and, so, to me that’s always a good thing for a young team that’s hungry and trying to prove itself,” Begley said.

“If the expectations are low you’re not going to be saddled by devastating reactions after every loss because people don’t expect that much.”

Begley would follow his comments up by suggesting that, with the lacking pressure for New York to succeed coupled with their specific assortment of talents, the Knicks could wind up being a legitimate play-in candidate by the end of the season, stating that “36, 37, 38, 39 wins” could put them in the hunt for a top-10 seed.