Disgruntled Knicks Guard Hopes to Change Tom Thibodeau’s Mind: ‘I Can F—— Play’

You can sense the frustration in Evan Fournier‘s tone, but the veteran New York Knicks guard is trying his best to compose himself in the most challenging stretch of his 11-year NBA career.

“To be honest — I might be dreaming — but to me, I can help the team,” Fournier told reporters after Saturday’s practice in the Knicks training camp at Charleston, South Carolina. “I’m a good player. I can f—— play. I can bring stuff that this team doesn’t have, too. I have hope to play.”

Fournier is hoping against hope as Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has already made up his mind.

“I have great respect for [Fournier], and I didn’t go into the season thinking we were going to do the things that we ended up doing,” Thibodeau told reporters during the Knicks media day. “We did it because we weren’t having success one way. So we adjusted, and then the next group that went in, it’s hard to argue with 37 and 22 [record] and a plus five net rating.”

It was damning evidence that Fournier had to live with.

Evan Fournier’s Training Camp Approach

Despite a zero chance, Fournier is attacking the offseason like he’s still in it, fighting for a rotation spot. In reality, he’s fighting for his NBA career.

“Maybe I’m crazy,’ Fournier said. “I don’t know. Maybe Thibs had made up his mind, but my goal is to put him in a position where he has to think about playing me.”

“I’m gonna treat every practice and every opportunity as if it’s my last game. We’ll take it from here. That’s how I attack it.”

The Knicks found no takers for Fournier this offseason. They would have to attach a draft pick to unload Fournier, which isn’t wise. While he appears to be an $18.8 million burden, the Knicks value his basically expiring contract (with a $19 million team option after this season) as a salary ballast in a potential star trade.

Derrick Rose Describes Tom Thibodeau’s Training Camp

Derrick Rose, who signed with the Memphis Grizzlies after the Knicks waived him, was asked if his first practice with the Grizzlies was different from those of his previous teams.

“Yeah [it’s different],” Rose told reporters during the team’s Media Day. “These last two years, I had [Tom Thibodeau].”

“So, this one compared to Thibs is — don’t get me wrong, we work — but Thibs is more of a like — how can I say it? — it’s run different. I’m just gonna say that,” Rose said. “It’s just run different. Here, it is smoother. It’s more fluent, and guys are really getting their work in. That’s not to say people in New York weren’t [doing that], but I love that the group that they got here. They don’t have to do much to tweak things because they’ve been together for a while.”

Rose have played for Thibodeau in three different cities — Chicago, Minnesota and New York — but their relationship has soured last season after the former MVP was taken out of the rotation. It shocked the veteran point guard, who came into last season in his best shape since his rookie year upon Thibodeau’s prodding.