Knicks Star Deletes Instagram Account Amid Donovan Mitchell Rumors

The New York Knicks may have landed Jalen Brunson as their lead guard this offseason, but they aren’t expected to stop there.

After the Utah Jazz showed a willingness to listen to Donovan Mitchell trades, the Knicks jumped right in and started talks according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Tony Jones.

The Knicks have a lot of assets to offer between draft picks and young talent, so there a few different routes they can take. Many proposals would require giving up a big contract like Evan Fournier, the franchise’s record holder in three pointers made in a season.

Amid the rumors, Fournier has deactivated his Instagram account. This is something that players tend to do when they are in the midst of rumors, and they often delete pictures that would tie them to their current teams. Instead of deleting pictures of him in a Knicks jersey, he decided to purge the whole account.

Is Fournier On the Move?

The Knicks will likely find a way to hang onto RJ Barrett because he’s one of the few blossoming stars New York currently has. He’s also on the verge of being paid, and in doing so becoming the first Knicks first-round pick to sign an extension since 1999.

While the talented youth and draft picks will be the highlight of a potential deal, there will still need to a move made to match Mitchell’s salary, and that’s where Fournier would come into play. It’s between him and Julius Randle, and it seems like the sharpshooter would be the easier to move between the two.

That might not explain why Fournier’s account was deactivated, but it will definitely be something fans read into. Although Fournier set a franchise record last season, he’s a streaky shooter that didn’t factor in too much in the Knicks’ overall success the past year.

What’s the Latest?

Charania and Jones report the Jazz are interested in up-and-coming guard Quentin Grimes of Knicks in a potential deal, so he might be the true centerpiece of a deal.

“The Knicks possess eight future first-round picks — four of their own and four acquired via trades — to use in a package,” says The Athletic’s report. “New York also has stockpiled young players, such as Quentin Grimes who is believed to be of interest to Utah, sources said.”

This comes after the Rudy Gobert trade that saw the Jazz bring back all sorts of assets, many of which are being targeted by other teams already.

“Sources say the Jazz have made all of their veteran players available in trade talks, and there are no untouchable players currently on the roster,” the report continues. “Guards Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley and Jordan Clarkson have been pursued by teams across the league in recent weeks.”

Another team with interest in Mitchell is the Miami Heat, and they have Tyler Herro to offer.

“Miami has also expressed interest in Mitchell but has only two first-rounders able to be traded and a potential centerpiece in Tyler Herro, who is extension-eligible,” The Athletic reports. “Because of this, the Heat would likely have to engage a third team in a trade to supply the Jazz with the draft compensation needed for them to feel motivated enough to trade Mitchell.”

