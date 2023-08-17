Knicks’ Evan Fournier Marks Return From Injury With Career Milestone

New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier celebrated his 100th game for France with an 88-70 rout of Japan in a 2023 FIBA World Cup warmup friendly on Thursday, August 17, at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena.

Fournier returned from a one-game absence due to a sprained ankle and scored 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field. He added two assists, one rebound, one steal and a block in just 19 minutes of play as France remained unbeaten in four tuneup games.

Fournier helped France get off to a 7-0 start with a steal and a rebound. His first basket — an alley-oop from Rudy Gobert — gave France a 9-3 lead.

Japan stormed back and took the lead behind Keisei Tominaga, 10-9, but Fournier answered back with a three-point play off a crossover.

There were no signs of the sprained ankle as Fournier had another three-point play with 34 seconds left in the opening quarter, giving France a 21-20 lead.

Tominaga, dubbed the “Japanese Stephen Curry” led Japan with 20 points behind 4-of-10 3-point shooting.

But Fournier and France were not to be denied. His last basket sparked an 11-3 closing run in the third quarter that blew the game wide open, allowing him to watch the fourth quarter from the bench.

Founier was one of four French players in double figures. Gobert finished with a near double-double (16 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists).

Before the game, Fournier received a commemorative jersey with the number 100, representing his national caps.

France will wrap up their preparation with their final tuneup game against Australia on Sunday, August 20, before flying to Jakarta, Indonesia for the World Cup group stages.

Evan Fournier to Use World Cup as LaunchPad

The joy in Fournier’s game is back after getting buried on the Knicks bench last season.

“I am impatient to play again, excited to come back to this team, the atmosphere, our headquarters in Pau, the practices, fighting for a goal. This season, for the first time, I had no goal and it felt strange,” Fournier told L’Equipe on July 17.

“I want to live intense moments, feel like myself again. The French national team is important in my career. This World Cup will be my launchpad.”

He’s been doing that in France’s warmup games leading to the tournament.

Fournier hopes that a solid run in the World Cup would lead to a trade away from New York.

Jalen Brunson Is Team USA’s Engine

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins fully believes that Knicks star Jalen Brunson is Team USA’s best player.

“Absolutely [he is Team USA’s best player], and Steve Kerr basically said that when he called him the leader,” Perkins said on the “NBA Today.” “He’s the engine to this team, and at what point are we going to start actually putting Jalen Brunson in the same category with guys like Bradley Beal, Jaylen Brown?”

Brunson had been stellar running the show for Team USA, who are unbeaten in three warmup games, including a 10-point win over defending FIBA World Cup champion Spain.

Brunson had a perfect shooting night against Spain, leading Team USA with 22 points.