Evan Fournier Trade Idea Sends Former Knicks Lottery Pick Back to New York

On July 15, Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto reported that the New York Knicks were involved in multi-team trade talks that would have sent Evan Fournier to the Indiana Pacers.

Though such negotiations ultimately went south, Jonathan Macri and Jeremy Cohen of Knicks Film School believe there’s still a way for the sharpshooting veteran to be sent out to The Hoosier State, and they constructed a new three-team exchange that could wind up getting such a deal done.

New York Knicks receive: Danilo Gallinari, Anthony Gill

Indiana Pacers receive: Evan Fournier

Washington Wizards receive: Daniel Theis, Jordan Nwora

While citing Scotto’s notes on the failed three-team trade (particularly the ones that discussed Nwora’s name being floated), Cohen explains that this exchange could be rather feasible for all parties, particularly the Knicks as they could absorb Danilo Gallinari’s $6.8 million remaining salary into the Obi Toppin TPE created in the Pacers trade and could bring on Anthony Gill’s $1.9 million remaining salary by means of the league’s veteran minimum exception.

“The thought process here would be if we have to do a three-team deal, the Wizards take on a little bit less money than the move before, they have the same amount of guaranteed contracts [at] 16… The Pacers are exactly how they would be in terms of salary, whether it was with the Cameron Payne move or with this type of deal. And the Knicks, again, I don’t expect much from Gallinari. I don’t see him as, like, ‘wow, he’s a [power forward] getting significant time’… It’s the salary that goes there,” Cohen said.

Cohen would continue on that this proposed trade “is the type of move that would satisfy all parties,” though it’s more than likely that the Knicks would have to include “at least a second-round pick” to sweeten the pot.

Gallinari, who was selected sixth overall by New York back in the 2008 NBA Draft, spent the 2022-23 season as a member of the Boston Celtics, though was sidelined for the entirety of the campaign after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee last summer.

He was recently traded to the Washington Wizards in the multi-team trade that sent fellow former Knicks lottery pick, Kristaps Porzingis, to Massachusetts.

Evan Fournier Has Interest in Spurs

Though it’s apparent that the Indiana Pacers are interested in acquiring Evan Fournier’s services this offseason, it seems as though the veteran already has his sights set on another franchise.

During a recent interview with France’s L’Équipe, the 30-year-old stated that he’d be surprised if he were to return to New York in 2023-24 and that, should he be dealt, the San Antonio Spurs would be a desired destination.

“It’s not the Spurs of 2014 anymore but playing for (Popovich, and learning from him, it would be a pleasure and an honor, for sure,” Fournier said. “Being with Victor, looking at the Olympics, being able to start chemistry on the court, that would be great.”

Adding to this sentiment, SNY’s Ian Begley recently suggested that the Spurs are a team he’s watching closely when it comes to clubs that could pursue Fournier this summer.

“I have heard that a few teams – teams that seem like they could make the playoffs – have had interest in acquiring Evan Fournier. One other team that I am keeping an eye on is San Antonio. The Spurs are among those teams who have had interest in acquiring Fournier via trade,” Begley wrote.

Knicks ‘Praying’ for Joel Embiid Trade Request

The Knicks may be willing to part ways with Evan Fournier via trade this summer, but one NBA reporter suggests their hopes of a bigger deal lie elsewhere, as Philadelphia 76ers beat writer Keith Pompey stated during a July 22 appearance on Serious XM NBA Radio that New York is “praying” that superstar center Joel Embiid requests a trade.

“Leon Rose used to be his agent. Joel already owns a house up in New York, he’s had it for a while. And the worst-kept secret is that the Knicks have been compiling and keeping ahold of their first-round draft picks hoping, and praying that Joel Embiid asks out,” Pompey said. “I can see that absolutely happening.”

Could the Knicks be looking to acquire Joel Embiid?@PompeyOnSixers tells @EvCoRadio and @SamMitchellNBA it’s the worst kept secret in basketball. pic.twitter.com/w7C3fk4eE2 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 22, 2023

Pompey would continue on to state that adding Joel Embiid to this Knicks team would have them “catapulted to one of the top teams in the east.”

The Sixers superstar is coming off an astounding 2022-23 campaign where he posted 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 54.8 percent from the field.

With his efforts, he was named the league MVP and earned his sixth All-Star and All-NBA nod along the way.