New York Knicks Starter Relieved Team Didn’t Make Deadline Move

The New York Knicks were reportedly going to be big players before the NBA trade deadline, but that has since come and gone and no move was made.

Instead, the lone move the Knicks made was acquiring Cam Reddish from the Atlanta Hawks, somebody who has only played sporadic minutes since coming over from the team that eliminated New York in the playoffs last season.

There were reports the team was looking to shed veterans from the roster to free up some playing time, but nothing came to fruition. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported a deal between the Knicks and the Lakers also fell apart, so the team did try to do something, but nothing enticing enough popped up.

Naturally, the Knicks who have been struggling all year, go out and beat the Golden State Warriors on their home court on the very same day.

For what it’s worth, Evan Fournier is happy the Knicks didn’t make any moves.

Fournier Relieved

After the game, Fournier was asked about the trade deadline, and like many other players around the league, he appeared to be glad it was over.

“Obviously to know we’re going to finish this season with this group, there’s a relief for sure,” he said via the New York Post. “I’m not going to lie.”

The group he speaks of is currently 25-31 and outside of the NBA play-in tournament at the moment, but with the uncertainty regarding the roster no longer swirling around them, perhaps beating the Warriors at home could be the jump start they need to get going.

Fournier himself was the subject of many trade rumors, despite signing the massive deal in the offseason with the Knicks. In the end, the team either couldn’t find a suitor for him, or they decided he’s worth keeping into the offseason at the very least.

Trades with big contracts tend to happen in the offseason and during free agency because that’s when teams have the most cap space available to shift around contracts like that. If Fournier will be moved, that would be a good bet to when it would happen.

Where Do the Knicks Go Now?

Derrick Rose will be coming back from injury soon, but that could just create even more minutes problems on a team that is already dealing with in a big way.

The Knicks are within striking distance of the play-in tournament, but they are going to have to really step it up if they plan on getting there.

Then again, is making it into the playoffs to get thoroughly slaughtered by the top seeded Sixers, Bucks, Heat or whoever else might take the spot even be worth it?

For some franchises, making the playoffs is a big deal, and for the Knicks at this point in time, it might even be one as well. It would be the second trip in as many seasons, but the season right now is still a major disappointment.

There’s still some ground that can be made up, but the team will have to take it one game at a time.

