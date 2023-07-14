Knicks Trade Proposal Swaps Evan Fournier for Lethal Scoring Veteran

Arguably the biggest objective for the New York Knicks this offseason will be to finally find a way to offload the remaining two years on veteran guard Evan Fournier’s $73 million deal. Though it has been a high-priority task for months now, recent speculation suggests they are ramping up their efforts to find a trade suitor.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz seems to believe that a realistic avenue could be to pursue a deal with the Detroit Pistons and proposed a hypothetical exchange that could end up getting it done.

New York Knicks receive: Bojan Bogdanovic

Detroit Pistons receive: Evan Fournier, 2024 first-round pick (top-10-protected)

Considering their need for improved shot makers and creators (shot a putrid 29.2 percent from deep during the postseason), Swartz believes that pursuing the more crafty and creative Bojan Bogdanovic could be an ideal move for the Knicks to make, especially if it means parting ways with Fournier’s undesired contract.

“Swapping Fournier for Bogdanović is a massive upgrade, as the former wasn’t even part of the Knicks’ postseason rotation. Bogdanović, meanwhile, is coming off the best season of his career by averaging 21.6 points on 41.1 percent shooting from three with the Pistons,” Swartz wrote.

“The Knicks could use Bogdanović in a number of ways. Adding him to a starting lineup with Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson gives everyone more breathing room. The 6’7″ forward can also play backup 4 in smaller lineups, especially with Obi Toppin now dealt to the Indiana Pacers.”

Despite being four years his elder, Bojan Bogdanovic seems to be the better fit for this Knicks rotation compared to Evan Fournier.

Over the last five seasons, the wing finds himself sporting impressive averages of 18.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting a highly efficient 46.6 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from deep.

As Swartz was quick to point out, 2022-23 proved to be the veteran’s best of his nine-year NBA career, as he finished off the season with stellar per-game averages of 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from distance.

Adding his steady shooting stroke and shot-creating abilities (both on and off the ball) could be a phenomenal move for this hungry Knicks team to make this summer.

Knicks May Consider Multi-Team Trade With Evan Fournier

As mentioned, recent rumblings suggest that the Knicks are increasing their efforts to try and offload Evan Fournier and his lofty contract. According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Knicks are even willing to take part in a potential multi-team trade to accomplish such a goal.

“Rival front offices continue to say New York remains engaged on trade avenues for veteran shooter Evan Fournier, and the Knicks are amenable to doing so as part of multi-team frameworks, sources said,” Fischer wrote.

Despite being a player New York strongly desires to part ways with, Evan Fournier is a type of talent that could be of great use for a myriad of ball clubs, particularly ones that could use an extra oomph in the long-range shooting department.

Through 11 seasons in the association, Evan Fournier boasts averages of 14.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 37.9 percent from distance and, not two seasons ago, broke the Knicks’ single-season record for most three-point field goals made with 241.

Steve Kerr Predicts Tom Thibodeau Will Love Knicks Signee

This summer, the Knicks opted to add yet another former Villanova alum to their collection of Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson, as they inked fifth-year veteran Donte DiVincenzo to a four-year, $46.8 million deal.

And while his former Wildcat teammates have already expressed excitement about the addition, the guard’s former coach Steve Kerr recently made the prediction that New York’s headman, Tom Thibodeau, will also wind up fawning over the 26-year-old.

“His competitiveness is going to fit right in. The Knicks really struck me as a competitive group last year,” Kerr said, per the New York Post. “Thibs’ is going to love him, then the Villanova connection with Josh and Jalen. That’s real, those guys are champions together from college. I think that connection will help, and then he’ll give them another two-way player, another guy who can handle the ball and play off of it, and defend on the other end. Guys like that are super-valuable.”

Steve Kerr had the opportunity to coach Donte DiVincenzo during the guard’s lone season with the Golden State Warriors in 2022-23, where he went on to post per-game averages of 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals on 39.7 percent shooting