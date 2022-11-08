Proposed Trade Lands Knicks ‘Reliable Wing’ for Former Starter

The New York Knicks have sent Evan Fournier to the bench, something that was in the cards coming into the season.

Due to an untimely injury from Quentin Grimes, Fournier stayed the starter coming into the year, but now we’ve seen him moved to the bench and coach Tom Thibodeau is experimenting with things.

Cam Reddish started in the win over the Timberwolves on November 7, and he’s been pretty solid to start the year after a rough preseason. With Fournier going to the bench, there’s a sense that he can be considered to expendable.

He’s still the team’s best outside shooter, but shooting can be replaced in the NBA with sharpshooters available all over the place, and with Fournier’s contract, moving him might be in the team’s best interest going forward.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz suggests a trade that would see the high-priced shaprshooter shipped to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Will Barton. On paper, it doesn’t look like that’d be much of an upgrade, but it would be a way to bring on an expiring contract to give more flexibility going forward.

Barton for Fournier

On the season, Barton is shooting well to start the year, so he does offer the same type of shooting Fournier does on a shorter deal. If the Knicks are looking for a 1-to-1 replacement, then that’s the move that could be made.

Swartz believes the time is now for them to move Fournier, and even if it means attaching a first-round pick to the deal it should be done.

“It’s time New York looks to move Fournier and his remaining two-year, $36.9 million contract, even if it means giving up some draft equity,” he wrote. “Barton is a reliable wing who the Knicks can plug into their rotation immediately. He offers more playmaking than Fournier and is hitting 40.6 percent of his threes for the Wizards. His expiring $14.4 million contract means New York can open up $18.9 million worth of cap space next summer by flipping Fournier for him now.”

For what it’s worth, Barton is now down to 35 percent shooting from deep, but the point remains.

Making a trade for the sake of making a trade isn’t something that gets done a whole lot, but it could be worthwhile here if it creates more flexibility for the Knicks. They aren’t a team that is expected to compete for a championship, so having more room to spend on free agency next season could be beneficial.

Wizards Get Their Pick Back

The Wizards aren’t a team who is expected to make much noise this season, but getting back draft capital for an expiring deal is usually a good thing.

Swartz argues that’s what would make this a trade worth considering for Washington.

“With this deal, Washington would be rewarded for taking on Fournier’s contract by getting its own 2023 first-round pick back,” he wrote. “That pick carried protections all the way up until 2026, and by getting it back, the Wizards would control all of their future firsts and could include up to four in a trade.”

The Knicks will likely let things ride for a little bit to see how their season shakes out before a move gets made. They are still waiting for everyone to be fully healthy whether it’s Mitchell Robinson or Quentin Grimes. It’s hard to judge a team when it’s not at full health, but things have gone just about expected for them so far this season as they are sitting at 5-5.