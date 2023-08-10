Ex-Knicks PG Named Bucks’ G League Coach

Former New York Knicks point guard Beno Udrih has been named the new head coach of the Wisconsin Herd, Milwaukee Bucks’ G League team, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Udrih played for the Knicks during the 2013-14 season but was waived after the trade deadline. He appeared in 31 games, starting in 12 games, averaging 5.6 points and 3.5 assists before he fell out of favor with former Knicks coach Mike Woodson.

The Slovenian point guard was drafted 28th overall in 2004 and won two championships with the San Antonio Spurs before becoming an NBA journeyman playing for seven different teams, including the Knicks.

Udrih last played in the NBA during the 2016-17 season with the Detroit Pistons. He finished his NBA career with averages of 8.4 points and 3.4 assists.

After hanging up his sneakers, the 13-year NBA veteran dipped his hands into coaching. He spent one season as an assistant coach with the Westchester Knicks in the G League under Derrick Alston in 2020. The following season, he moved to the New Orleans Pelicans as a player development coach. Last season, he worked as a pro scout for the Atlanta Hawks.

Derek Fisher Takes HS Job After NBA, WNBA Coaching Career

Former Knicks coach Derek Fisher is settling for a high school coaching job after failed stints in the NBA and WNBA.

Fisher will coach Crespi Carmelite High School in Encino, California, the school announced on its official website.

Fisher, who won five NBA championships as a player, did not find similar success as head coach.

In his rookie year as a head coach, the Knicks finished 17-65, the worst record in franchise history. He was fired during his second season after the Knicks lost nine of their last 10 games following a 22-22 start.

Fisher had more success in the WNBA, piloting the Los Angeles Sparks to two playoff appearances but never advanced to the Finals despite a star-studded roster led by Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike, and Chelsea Gray.

Fisher was fired as the Sparks’ head coach and general manager after a poor start following Liz Cambage’s signing.

Evan Fournier Suffers Ankle Injury

Evan Fournier sat out France’s 90-72 win over Lithuania on Wednesday with a sprained ankle.

He was a late scratch for the tune-up match. But the French Basketball Federation labeled Fournier’s injury as minor, which he suffered during their 86-67 victory over Venezuela last Monday.

Fournier’s injury is a dampener to his redemption bid after he was dropped from the Knicks rotation last season.

The 30-year-old French guard was coming off back-to-back solid games — 20 points, four rebounds and two assists in France’s 80-69 win over Montenegro last week before producing 13 points, five rebounds and four assists against Venezuela.

Fournier is banking on a stellar run with France to expedite his departure from New York.

“I would be shot [if I stay]. I’m going to be traded, it’s not possible otherwise. Or I’d be stuck, and so would they. They have several players with big contracts coming in. Unless they want to pay a crazy luxury tax… If I stayed, it would be a disaster basketball-wise for my career,” Fournier told L’Equipe last month. “I can manage a year without playing. Two… that would be terrible.”