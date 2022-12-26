Exec Tabs Giannis Antetokounmpo as Viable Running Mate for Knicks Star

The New York Knicks find themselves reeling and are looking to stop the bleeding as they’ve now have lost three straight games, with their most recent loss coming in a Christmas Day home outing against the surging Philadelphia 76ers.

With these recent struggles, fans and media pundits alike once again find themselves playing the role of make-believe general manager, scheming up ways in which the club can turn things around, and, at this point, some seem to be under the impression that now may be the best time for the franchise to part ways with big man Julius Randle via midseason trade.

Is it the perfect time for the Knicks to trade Julius Randle or Obi Toppin? (via @_Verts) https://t.co/BGrOa0O3yE pic.twitter.com/KzSMexuhLg — SNY (@SNYtv) December 19, 2022

Though Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose have been the most oft-mentioned Knicks players rumored to be on the trade market as of late, considering his established league status (2021 NBA All-Star) and versatile skill set, the 28-year-old could prove to be one of the biggest names on the open market if shopped and, thus, could net the team a rather lucrative return package.

Of course, finding a willing trade partner could wind up being quite difficult considering his lofty four-year, $117 million contract however, if finances weren’t an issue, one Western Conference general manager believes that the Milwaukee Bucks would be an ideal landing spot for Randle.

When asked by Heavy Sports’ NBA Insider what star player could realistically benefit from the big man’s skills, the anonymous executive listed All-World talent Giannis Antetokounmpo specifically.

“Giannis is one who comes to mind because of the way he cuts and makes himself available and can play off other passers,” the exec told Deveney. “I am not saying that Milwaukee is beating down the doors to get Julius Randle, but that is the kind of star who could work well with a player with Randle’s skill.”

The executive would tell Deveney that Randle “could be easier to move” now that he’s seemingly put his inefficient 2021-22 campaign behind him and stated that the Knicks big would “fit (in well) with a team that has multiple options” such as Milwaukee.

Knicks Big a Possible All-Star in 2023

The desire of some to see him traded aside, Julius Randle has been highly productive thus far into 2022-23, so much so, in fact, that there’s real buzz about him being deserving of his second career All-Star nod.

East All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor STARTERS

Donovan Mitchell

Jaylen Brown

Joel Embiid

Kevin Durant

Jayson Tatum BENCH

Trae Young

Jalen Brunson

Giannis Antetokounmpo

DeMar DeRozan

Julius Randle

Darius Garland

Tyrese Haliburton ALTERNATES

Siakam, Porzingis, Butler, Mobley pic.twitter.com/h1s1QNdl1s — NBA Math (@NBA_Math) December 21, 2022

Through 34 games played, the big man has found himself posting impressive all-around averages of 23.1 points (second highest of his career), 9.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 46.7% shooting from the field.

The Knicks have won six games in a row – the longest winning streak in the East. Julius Randle during that stretch: ◽️18 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST

◽️34 PTS, 17 REB, 5 AST

◽️33 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST

◽️27 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST

◽️31 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST

◽️19 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST 2023 All-Star? pic.twitter.com/5dMpJ46gbq — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) December 17, 2022

Since the start of December, Randle has only gone on to up his game, particularly in the scoring department, as he’s posted 26.7 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 47.4% shooting from the floor through 12 games where the Knicks as a whole have gone 8-4.

Knicks Discussed Pursuing Tobias Harris

Recent rumblings suggest that the New York Knicks are open to making some rotational shakeups at some point in the near future and according to SNY’s Ian Begley, the team’s decision makers discussed the possibility of pursuing Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris via trade.

“The Knicks at least talked internally about the idea of acquiring Tobias Harris via trade before their winning streak started,” Begley said.

Prior to their winning streak – and subsequent losing streak – the Knicks had internally discussed the possibility of trading for Tobias Harris. @IanBegley on the Knicks' loss to the Sixers on Christmas, and what New York will do as the deadline nears: https://t.co/QE0KXQDGZD pic.twitter.com/r7G77OHyKv — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 25, 2022

A Long Island native, Tobias Harris finds himself producing admirably for the 20-12 Sixers, as he sports per-game averages of 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 steals on 49.3% shooting from the floor and 40.5% shooting from distance.