Execs Believe Western Conference Title Hopeful Could Trade for Knicks Guard

Reports have come out suggesting that the New York Knicks are open to offloading some of their current players this season, and, should Immanuel Quickley end up being shopped, there are several individuals across the association who believe the Dallas Mavericks should look to pursue a trade.

Knicks players available for trade: Evan Fournier

Cam Reddish

Derrick Rose

Immanuel Quickley (Via @JakeLFischer ) pic.twitter.com/Kw7RYXPz0F — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) December 15, 2022

According to a December 14 piece by Bleacher Report, writer Eric Pincus discussed how Leon Rose and company may be interested in partaking in big transactions involving some of their younger talents still attached to rookie deals and reported that the Mavs are viewed as a team that could wind up having a strong interest in New York’s 23-year-old guard.

“New York may be open to bigger deals that include Derrick Rose, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley, but only if it brings back players to help further the team’s playoff chances. Perhaps the Wizards would make a deal with enough draft compensation for Kuzma. Some competing executives agree that the Dallas Mavericks should target Quickley, if available.”

Through their first 31 games of the 2022-23 season, it’s become apparent that the Mavericks have been void of any semblance of a reliable backcourt talent aside from star Luka Doncic, with many pointing to the loss of Jalen Brunson this offseason as a major hole they have yet to fill.

Ironically, however, Pincus has revealed that the team that swiped the aforementioned guard away from Dallas in the New York Knicks is viewed by league executives as a possible trade partner that can help them address some of their current struggles, with a Quickley deal being seen as a potential solution.

Knicks Set Price for Quickley

On top of the reports of their willingness to move on from Immanuel Quickley this season, as Pincus alluded to in his article it would have to be for the right price and, according to The Athletic’s Fred Katz, said price has officially been set by the New York Knicks.

“According to sources around the league, the Knicks have targeted a future first-round pick in a return for Quickley, who is extension-eligible this upcoming summer,” Katz wrote in a November 22 article.

Since being selected 25th overall by the club back in the 2020 NBA Draft, Immanuel Quickley has become a fan-favorite and a core rotational figure for the Knicks and, for his career, boasts impressive averages of 11.1 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.9 rebounds on 35.5% shooting from distance.

Despite his production throughout his tenure in New York, however, the front office still views the point guard as an expendable commodity and, though they may not seem to be hell-bent on shipping him out, per Katz’s report, it would appear that adding more first-round draft capital would pique the front office’s interest in pulling the trigger on a trade.

Knicks Guard Opens Up on Injury

Ahead of Quickley in the Knicks’ point guard pecking order is Jalen Brunson who has been dealing with a nagging foot injury since the team’s December 11 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Despite his ailment, however, the 26-year-old has yet to miss a game this season and has gone on to serve as a driving force in New York’s current seven-game win streak.

JALEN BRUNSON DROPPED CARUSO 😮 pic.twitter.com/g7vAh3KIyK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 15, 2022

Most recently, he was found putting up a game-high 30 points in a win over the Indiana Pacers and, post-game, was asked by legendary Knicks player and MSG analyst Walt “Clyde” Frazier how it feels to be able to play through his foot injury and help continue to guide the club on such an impressive stretch.

In response, Brunson stated that as long as the Knicks continue to pile up wins, he’ll continue to feel “good” about toughing things out.

““Anytime you can come away with a win everything feels good,” Brunson said. “I’m fine. [I’m going to] keep gutting it out and just keep playing. If I can walk I can play, you know that.”

Clyde: “You had the [foot injury] but you’ve shown uncanny grit man, down the stretch. How does that feel to be able to come through like that?” Jalen Brunson: “…I’m fine. Imma keep gutting it out & just keep playing. If I can walk, I can play — you know that.” pic.twitter.com/Allir8zdPx — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 19, 2022

Throughout their league-leading win streak, Brunson has been an absolute gem for the Knicks, posting stellar per-game averages of 20.3 points, 5.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on a highly efficient 50.0% shooting from distance.