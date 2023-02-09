Knicks Fans Have Wild Reaction to Failed Zach LaVine Trade Bid

While the possibility of a blockbuster move is always a part of the conversation in the New York Knicks‘ corner of the hoops universe, team president Leon Rose ultimately took a more practical approach to this year’s NBA trade deadline. At least, that’s what a glass-half-full type of person might say.

Rather than gutting the asset coffers like past GMs might have done, Rose opted to bolster his team’s depth, dealing forgotten man Cam Reddish to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for a versatile, 27-year-old wing in Josh Hart.

Make no mistake — some were perturbed by the team’s inability to offload Evan Fournier’s contract or get something out of Derrick Rose, among other rumored trade machinations. However, there were some fans who were actually happy that it was one deal and done for the Knicks.

In particular, there was a segment of the New York faithful that was relieved when Rose didn’t bite on a rumored Zach LaVine trade that cropped up in the 11th hour.

Knicks Fans Rejoice When Zach LaVine Isn’t Acquired From the Bulls

The LaVine-to-NY buzz started, well… buzzing when the Chicago Sun-Times‘ Joe Cowley indicated that the Knicks and the Bulls had touched base on the possibility ahead of Thursday’s deadline. However, the asking price — according to HoopsHabit’s Jake Weinbach — was akin to what the Utah Jazz were seeking for Donovan Mitchell over the summer.

Unsurprisingly, many balked at the very notion of such an exchange, later expressing relief that nothing went down.

“Ain’t no one in NY wanted that bum lmao,” tweeted one fan. “Almost 28 on a max contract with a busted knee and barely plays 60 games a year. Keep him for as long as you want. That man is not worth even half of what they wanted.”

“Huge trade deadline day for the Knicks, who despite reports about wanting to trade for LaVine didn’t do anything stupid. god bless,” added a second — and equally relieved — supporter.

“I give the Knicks a B+ for one reason and one reason only. They weren’t stupid,” appraised another interested party. “Eventually, the big star will come to them. Zach LaVine isn’t that. Josh Hart is also an above-average pro and could bring a ton of energy to this team.”

The takes were largely similar in tone over on the Knicks Subreddit, too.

Opined one Redditor: “40 mil in 2024, 43 mil in 2025, 46 mil in 2026. Player option for 49 in 2027. Means you’re locked into Zach for four years at crazy money for a player that plays like he’s only worried about getting his… Plus questionable knees. That’s a no for me.”

Knicks Had High Asking Price for Obi Toppin

In the days (and hours) leading up to Thursday’s deadline, Knicks forward Obi Toppin was someone whose name was making the rounds on the rumor mill. And while his existence with the Knicks remains a weird one as someone who has struggled mightily to carve out a consistent spot in Tom Thibodeau’s rotation, Toppin remains in NYC.

Teams reportedly engaged the Knicks on potential Toppin deals. However, the team was determined not to take what it considered to be a substandard trade return for the former lottery pick.

Wrote SNY’s Ian Begley ahead of the deadline: “Several teams talked to New York about Obi Toppin this week. The Knicks’ asking price is said to be significant, as you’d expect.”