Knicks Fans React to News of Potential Move to Acquire NBA Champion Guard

Reports are the New York Knicks have been one of the most active teams on the trade market this season and now, with less than a month till February 9th’s deadline, there’s bound to be an influx of rumors and rumblings surfacing that sees the franchise’s name attached.

Should Leon Rose and company wind up striking a deal at some point this season, the hope amongst many is that they’ll swing big and land one of the top-billed talents rumored to be available for the taking.

However, considering their proven reluctance to part ways with some of their more valuable assets in the past–specifically during the infamous Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes from this past offseason–, it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see the Knicks make a few smaller moves to better bolster the roster’s talent pool moving forward and, according to recent reports, it appears the ball club has an interest in doing exactly this.

The Knicks have been linked to a possible trade for Alex Caruso. Definitely seems like a player Thibs would love. pic.twitter.com/Vu6IkUhIde — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) January 14, 2023

Per a January 14 piece penned by NBC Sports Chicago, writer K.C. Jones reported that the New York Knicks, along with the Golden State Warriors, are interested in the idea of pursuing Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso prior to the deadline.

“The defensive-minded guard would be a plug-and-play reserve — and closer — for virtually any contender or team serious about making a playoff push. Golden State has been one prominently mentioned rumor. The Knicks, who have been scouting the Bulls closely of late, are another team on which to keep an eye,” Jones wrote.

Despite not being a highly coveted star, Caruso has proven himself to be a quality role player throughout his six-year career and played a key role for the Los Angeles Lakers during their 2020 championship run where he averaged 6.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 37.5% shooting from distance during the Finals.

His positive attributes and specific skills have become well-known among NBA fans, and, because of this, many Knicks fans have already gone on to voice their opinions about the possibility of the 28-year-old taking his talents to the Big Apple.

Knicks Fans Open Up About Caruso Idea

Within mere hours after Jones’ report broke, both Knicks fans and media pundits flooded Twitter to voice their thoughts on a possible Alex Caruso trade and, overall, the consensus opinion seems to be that he could be a great asset to have within their second unit.

Just so yall know, a back up backcourt of IQ and Caruso in the playoffs will win us some games. — Sage of the Knicks Path (@ArchangelReuel) January 14, 2023

Caruso coming off the bench next to IQ?? — TapedByKnicks (@TAPEDByKnicks) January 14, 2023

Many were quick to bring up his defensive-minded approach to the game, and how it could fit well within New York’s top-10 rated unit.

Per @KCJHoop – regarding Alex Caruso – and the “Knicks, who have been scouting the Bulls closely of late, are another team on which to keep an eye.” Caruso would be a great addition for New York. A winning, defensive-minded player that would improve any team he’s on. https://t.co/HZoZ36wwh9 — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) January 14, 2023

Caruso defense is much needed for the Knicks. Throw Chicago a second rounder or two and keep it moving https://t.co/2MIkojjpcX — Silky_Johnson (@JT10_10) January 14, 2023

Though many are high on the concept of seeing Caruso suiting up in orange and blue, there are some who question the logic behind the team’s interest, especially when considering he’d take away minutes from developing youngsters like Miles McBride if acquired.

Knicks need off the bench scoring. Caruso doesn’t give teams that. — Buck Silver (@BuckSilver1) January 14, 2023

We are still building I’m looking at upside in any trade. Caruso not moving no needles this year and is going to be washed by time this team peaks. — 🏀🏈Dip Horace (@dipjce) January 14, 2023

What does Caruso do that Quickley and McBride can’t lol? — 🏁 (@J1gg__) January 14, 2023

Since signing with the Bulls back in 2021, Caruso has continued to establish himself as a reliable two-way contributor, as he finds himself sporting averages of 6.5 points, 3.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.7 steals on 35.9% shooting from distance whilst boasting an impressive box plus-minus rating of 2.6.

Knicks Express ‘Interest’ in Pacers Center

Along with the buzz about New York’s interest in the idea of potentially pursuing Alex Caruso via trade this season, according to Yahoo Sports’ senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer the franchise has expressed “registered interest” in another Central Division talent in Myles Turner should extension talks between him and the Indiana Pacers fall through.

Now in his eighth season in the association, the 26-year-old finds himself putting forth a career campaign, as he’s posting stellar averages of 17.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game on 55.2% shooting from the floor and 37.9% shooting from deep.

Myles Turner is having himself a night. pic.twitter.com/qZz3j9pgkn — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 9, 2023

In Fischer’s report he noted that the Knicks could use their “hoard of draft capital” to entice Indiana to part ways with the tantalizing big man should Leon Rose and company look to pounce on a trade, though ultimately stated that despite their possible interest, the recent play of Mitchell Robinson “might quell any of New York’s attempts to upgrade its frontcourt.”