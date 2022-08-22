Fans Troll Knicks After Latest Donovan Mitchell Trade Proposal

Reports are that the New York Knicks feel incredibly confident in their abilities to land Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, and believe that “no one is coming close to them” when it comes to trade talks.

Now, considering the resources that they have at their disposal, particularly their treasure trove of draft assets, it’s hard to argue against the notion that New York is the most likely landing spot for the perennial All-Star should the Jazz opt to trade him.

However, if they truly wish to nab Mitchell in a blockbuster exchange, they’ll likely have to up their ante quite considerably, for their recent offer seems to fall a bit short of the “hard to beat” conversation.

Per an August 22 report by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, league sources have informed him and fellow cohort Tony Jones that New York offered Utah Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, additional salary, and five total first-round picks.

After these rumblings surfaced, it didn’t take long for fans to share their thoughts on social media about the lopsided proposal compiled by the Knicks.

After about a month-long pause in negotiations, The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Tony Jones broke word in an August 16 report that New York and Utah have “re-engaged in trade talks centered on Donovan Mitchell.”

Since this news surfaced, there have been many rumblings about what the Knicks are willing to include in a deal and this package involving Fournier and Toppin is the most recent update that’s come about.

Utah’s Trade Demands are ‘Wild’

According to numerous sources, the Utah Jazz are asking for a monstrous haul in exchange for their young star, with the New York Post’s Marc Berman reporting that the franchise is standing strong with their asking price of seven first-round picks.

“According to multiple industry sources, the Knicks were turned off by Utah team president Danny Ainge’s initial demands, when he asked in July for a package of seven first-round picks and players. Talks died, but recently there has been renewed back-and-forth. The Knicks’ major concern, according to sources, is giving away too many future assets, which could leave them stuck in an area far below championship contender,” Berman wrote.

The Knicks have shown a bit of trepidation when it comes to including some of their current assets into a package, with the franchise drawing the line at coughing up guys like Derrick Rose and Quentin Grimes.

On the flip side, however, they are reportedly open to the idea of offloading third-year big man Obi Toppin.

While Utah’s current valuation may seem just on their end, others could argue it to be a bit “wild.”

Knicks May Have a ‘Plan B’ in Place

At the moment, it seems as though the Knicks and Jazz are at a crossroads when it comes to deciding what a fair deal for Donovan Mitchell could look like.

While the ultimate goal should obviously be to acquire the star guard, in the event of a stalemate recently an anonymous Eastern Conference executive told Heavy that a realistic pivot could come in the form of a pursuit for Charlotte Hornets sharpshooter, Gordon Hayward.

“I think a lot of teams have considered Gordon Hayward a Plan B if they can’t get Mitchell or Durant. The Hornets have taken calls on him but they’re still figuring out what to do about him, about the Miles Bridges stuff, what direction they’re taking,” the Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.

“He’d be good with what the Knicks have, with Brunson and R.J. Barrett, a bigger guy who can be a ballhandler. If he can stay healthy. That’s the only reason the Hornets would consider moving him, to get off that contract (two years remaining, $62 million) for a guy who has not been healthy.”