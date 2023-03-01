Former NBA Champion Issues Statement on Knicks Jalen Brunson’s Recent Play

The New York Knicks are surging right now, and a significant part of that success is due to the incredible level at which Jalen Brunson is currently operating.

During a February 28 appearance on NBA TV, former Knicks big man Channing Frye spoke glowingly of the impact that Brunson has been having for his former team in recent weeks.

“If we’re gonna talk about Damian Lillard, imagine if Damian Lillard did not play this month, we would be talking about Jalen Brunson. He has had the second-best month, not only of his career but of the entire NBA, for guards…This was the biggest and best signing of the summertime…The Knicks are legit, I haven’t said that since 1972,” Frye said.

Given that Frye is also a former NBA champion, his praise is likely to give Brunson and the Knicks further confidence as they bid to return to the postseason after falling short during the 2021-22 season.

JJ Redick Doubles Down on Praise For Jalen Brunson

On February 14, former NBA sharpshooter turned ESPN analyst and podcast host JJ Redick heaped praise on Jalen Brunson, claiming that he has been the second-best guard in the NBA of late, behind only Damian Lillard.

During a February 27 episode of Redick’s Old Man & The Three podcast, Redick doubled down on his praise of the Knicks guard after another incredible month with the Knicks.

“A few weeks ago on First Take they let me do 60-seconds on Jalen Brunson and I gave him some love. And what I said was, since January 1, since, you know, the start of the new year, he’s playing as well as any guard in the NBA outside of Damian Lillard. I said that, that was a direct quote right there. And the responses to that showed me how many f*cking casual fans there are…You could just watch the game and see what Jalen Brunson does on a nightly basis and how important he is, especially in the clutch,” Redick said.

Brunson, 26, has played 59 games for the Knicks this season and is currently averaging 23.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the perimeter.

Stephen A. Smith Sends Warning to Knicks

While the Knicks season is currently looking like a genuine success, ESPN analyst and Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith believes there is still one thing that could alter the team’s current trajectory and make the season a disaster: getting knocked out of the playoffs by Donovan Mitchell.

“As optimistic as I am for the New York Knicks, there is one thing that will ruin this season…and that’s if they get sent home by Donovan Mitchell,” Smith said. “That better not happen. Now, I don’t care if they lose to Boston if they lose to Milwaukee, (or) if they lose to (Philadelphia). We all know that in the Eastern Conference, there’s basically been a three-headed monster. We get all of that. You lose to one of those teams, I’m cool with it…Donovan Mitchell better not send the New York Knicks home. Otherwise, I’m going to lose it.”

Given how the Knicks missed out on acquiring Mitchell this past summer, Smith might have a point. However, New York is clearly on the up right now and is developing a genuine team identity and spirit, so regardless of how their season ends, their future looks bright.