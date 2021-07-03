Former Knicks Forward Shines in Season-Saving Win for Milwaukee Bucks

The New York Knicks didn’t last long in the NBA playoffs, suffering a gentleman’s sweep in their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, but they’ve been well represented by former players all postseason.

All of Austin Rivers, Carmelo Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis, Marcus Morris, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Robin Lopez played significant roles for their new teams.

But it’s Bobby Portis whose the last former Knicks player still standing. And he’s thriving, particularly as of recent, where he was asked to fill the size 16 shoes left open in absence of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on Thursday night.

Portis answered the call, finishing the night with 22 points, eight rebounds, and three steals in 36 minutes of play.

The Milwaukee Bucks handily defeated the Atlanta Hawks 123-112, putting them one win away from the 2021 NBA Finals.

What’s this to say about the New York Knicks? Is it possible that Bobby Portis is the one that got away?

Portis on Fit with Knicks: ‘Too Many Power Forwards’

When the New York Knicks signed Bobby Portis in the summer of 2019, they signed a number of other players at his position coincidingly.

It became the running joke of the NBA offseason, the team’s arsenal of power forwards, headlined by Julius Randle.

But that didn’t stop Portis from carving out a role for himself. He played all 66 games of the shortened COVID-19 season, and averaged 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while knocking down 36% of his three-pointers.

Still, his entire tenure felt underwhelming, making it no surprise that the team didn’t exercise his $15.8-million team option for the 2020-2021 season.

After signing with the Milwaukee Bucks, a fan on Twitter questioned his strong start to the season, following a double-double performance against his only other ever NBA home, the Chicago Bulls.

Portis responded simply with “Too many power forwards.”

That was true then. But what about now?

Insider Suggests Portis-Knicks Reunion

After leaving the New York Knicks, Bobby Portis ultimately opted to sign a lesser value deal (two years, $7.5-million) with the Milwaukee Bucks for a shot at a title.

But his second year is a player option for $3.8 million, leading many to believe he will decline it, as he’s outplayed his value this year on a contender.

The Knicks will be among the top of the league in terms of open cap space, as they’re currently slated to be operating with north of $55-million this summer.

As Marc Berman of the New York Post wrote just weeks ago: “it wouldn’t be shocking if Tom Thibodeau’s club has at least some interest.”

Berman later noted that Portis’s departure last summer was more about his unwillingness to return than New York not wanting to bring him back:

The Knicks were open to having Portis return after they declined his option of $15 million for this season. But they had Julius Randle at power forward and were grooming rookie Obi Toppin.

But with both Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson headed for free agency, a reunion between the two parties would make a lot of sense.

The New York Knicks are winning now, and so is Bobby Portis, just elsewhere.

Maybe they’ll reconcile their differences this offseason and reunite for the better.

